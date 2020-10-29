SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health and the COVID-19 Incident Management Team continues to monitor COVID-19 and are concerned about the rise in local cases. Sheridan County has had more than 100 new laboratory confirmed cases just last week.
Sheridan County Public Health is seeing COVID-19 spread among Sheridan residents who do not stay home while experiencing symptoms, often dismissing their symptoms — available on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website — as a common cold. Additionally, cases continue to come from large family events or social gatherings when individuals are not wearing a mask or distancing.
“You are the most at risk from those you spend the most time with: your family and friends, your work colleagues and your extracurricular activities,” said Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar.
The IMT echoes the sentiments of the Wyoming Department of Health and Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, expressed in a release Oct. 24. Those sentiments include:
• It is a critical time for us, as a community, to follow the recommended guidelines from the WDH and the CDC.
• We need to stay home and away from other people when experiencing any illness or symptoms unless that contact is necessary to seek medical help.
• We need to wear face coverings when in public or when we are around others and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.
• We need to practice good hand hygiene, clean frequently touched surfaces and to get tested if we are experiencing any symptoms.
“I understand that masks are not comfortable or convenient,” said Public Health Officer Ian Hunter. “I am sick of constantly wearing one too; however, masks and social distancing are needed now more than ever as our community is being infected at an increasing rate.”
Haar agreed.
“We cannot let the fatigue from this global pandemic lead to us letting our guards down,” Haar said. “If we do not continue practicing cautious behavior, it will trigger more infections. If numbers keep going up, we can anticipate more restrictions, and that in turn compounds our fatigue.”
“This virus is insidious and is affecting everyone. Please do everything you can to protect yourself even when you are with friends or family. Help stop the spread, help keep our schools and community open, help protect the lives of those most vulnerable to the devastating effects of this virus. Make the safest choice every day and you can make a difference,” Haar continued.
How to help
For public health to track the spread of COVID-19, it is imperative that the community cooperates with contact tracers if they call.
“Regardless of what you believe about COVID-19, Sheridan County contact tracers need the community’s cooperation in order to do their job,” Haar said. “Please answer your phone, return phone calls and be honest if contacted by a contact tracer.”
Stay up-to-date
• Follow Sheridan County government and Sheridan County Public Health on Facebook to see daily updates on our COVID-19 numbers.
• For definitions for each datapoint, weekly and monthly trends, and local COVID-19 resources, visit sheridancounty.com/covid-19. This page is continually evolving to include more information.
COVID-19 best practices
The public is encouraged to follow these guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Wyoming Department of Health:
• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with anyone outside of your household.
• Wear cloth face coverings when out in the public.
• Stay home if sick. (If you are concerned that symptoms you are experiencing are outside of your normal everyday condition, please consult your physician.)
• Avoid large gatherings.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Health officials ask to continue to be vigilant and practice all appropriate hygiene and distancing recommendations, noting that your hard work protects you, your family and your community.