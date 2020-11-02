SHERIDAN — With a rise in COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, state officials announced the extension of public health orders for another two weeks.
The current orders were set to expire at the end of October, but will now run through at least Nov. 15.
A press release from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office indicated the measure was taken amid an “alarming rise” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.
“This surge in cases in our communities is directly impacting Wyoming’s healthcare system, our businesses and industries, and straining our healthcare workforce,” Gordon said in the press release. “This is the time to recognize that our actions impact others, their lives and livelihoods. All of us have a role to play in ensuring that our hospitals can continue to care for all patients, not just those suffering from COVID-19.”
According to the release, Wyoming has averaged more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past 14 days, and more than 100 Wyomingites with the virus are hospitalized around the state as of Friday.
Locally, Sheridan County has averaged nearly 25 new cases per day over the last week. Overall the county has had 625 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 521 currently having recovered.
As of Thursday, Sheridan County School District 2 officials said there are 13 active cases among students. In addition, 36 students have recovered since the start of the school year.
“We ask that our community join in our efforts to keep our schools open,” SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said in an update sent Friday. “The COVID-19 trajectory is very concerning to us, as we now have staff and students missing work and school because of the virus. Attaining substitute teachers has become extremely difficult, so we ask that the community join our students and staff to take precautions that will keep our schools open and, most importantly, safe.”
Gordon also expressed concern that Wyoming’s economy will be affected by the rise in cases.
Wyoming has recently started offering expanded testing options. A free, at-home saliva testing program remains available to residents, and Wyoming Department of Health is launching a program to support businesses and employers across the state with free COVID-19 testing as well.
By making regular and frequent surveillance testing available, the governor’s press release states, Wyoming businesses will have an additional way to keep their staff and their customers as safe as possible, preventing future impacts to their operations due to illness.
Wyoming’s school surveillance testing program is underway, with 27 districts currently participating.
In addition, the state continues to provide enhanced testing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including testing all residents and staff at facilities where COVID-19 outbreaks or clusters have been detected. At other facilities that are not experiencing outbreaks the state continues its surveillance testing program, where a percentage of residents are tested regularly.
WDH is supplementing its contact tracing efforts by bringing on a Wyoming-based company, Waller Hall Research, to provide assistance. The Wyoming National Guard will step down its help with contact tracing support next week.