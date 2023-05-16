SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health is reminding residents that rabies virus is present in Sheridan County and that rabies prevention strategies exist to help residents reduce exposure to a deadly disease for themselves, their pets and livestock.

As of April 30, four skunks have tested positive for rabies virus in Sheridan County. The rabies virus can infect any mammal, including humans, cats, dogs, horses and livestock, although skunks and bats are the primary hosts of the virus in Sheridan County and throughout Wyoming. Transmission occurs primarily through a bite mark when infected saliva is introduced into the bite wound. 

