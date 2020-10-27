SHERIDAN — The public is invited to attend a series of public information meetings regarding proposed Wyoming State Park and Historic Site fee increases expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
The public meetings, which can be accessed either virtually or by phone, will provide important information about these proposed changes.
Public comment regarding the changes will be made via the Secretary of State‘s website at rules.wyo.gov or via email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov through Nov. 14.
“All revenue collected through visitor fees goes right back to Wyo Parks’ sites to fund operation/maintenance costs, new projects, site enhancements and resource protection” Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director Dave Glenn said. “Current revenue shortfalls and necessary budget reductions will require an increase in revenue in order to keep state parks and historic sites open, staffed and maintained. Fees collected from visitors do not fully fund Wyo Parks operations. Wyo Parks also relies on general fund dollars and funding from other sources such as grants, motorboat gas taxes and donations.”
Public information meetings will be held via google meets and via phone under the following schedule.
Nov. 2, 5-6 p.m.
Google Meet ID: meet.google.com/kpc-xany-evk
Phone number: 1-414-909-7595 (pin: 440 636 765#)
A copy of the proposed rules may be obtained on the Wyoming Administrative Rules System at rules.wyo.gov by using the advanced search for proposed rules, or by contacting Wyo Parks Headquarters at 2301 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82002 or by email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov.