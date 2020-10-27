DAYTON — The town of Ranchester and Tongue River Path Committee will host open houses this week to allow members of the Dayton and Ranchester communities to view plans for a proposed Tongue River pathway.
From 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dayton and 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ranchester, folks can learn about and share their input for the pathway. The town of Ranchester and Tongue River Path Committee members are currently conducting a study to determine the feasibility of constructing a walking/biking path connecting the communities of Ranchester and Dayton.
Organizers ask citizens to join for either of the open houses as they share information on the potential pathway location, constructability issues, regulatory considerations, project costs and potential funding sources.
Members of the study team will be on hand to answer questions about the study.
Open house attendees are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. Masks covering nose and mouth, while not required, are appreciated.
The Dayton meeting will be held at the Tongue River Valley Community Center, located at 1100 U.S. Highway 14, Dayton. The Ranchester meeting will be held at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester, located at 124 U.S. Highway 14. This event is free and open to the public.