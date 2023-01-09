SHERIDAN – Sheridan County Library Systems will host Claire Yorks book discussions at a few of its library locations throughout Sheridan County.
The group led by Katie Curtiss will meet at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, located at 335 W. Alger St., as follows:
Historical biography: fiction
• 5:30-6:45 p.m. Feb. 28 to discuss “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell
• 5:30-6:45 p.m. March 21 to discuss “March” by Geraldine Brooks
• 5:30-6:45 p.m. April 25 to discuss “Circling the Sun: a novel” by Paula McLain
• 5:30-6:45 p.m. May 30 to discuss “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
The Spring 2023 Claire Yorks book discussion group led by Norleen Healy at Story Branch Library, located at 20 N. Piney Road in Story will meet as follows:
• 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 16 to discuss “All Over But the Shoutin’” by Rick Bragg
• 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 20 to discuss “The Color of Water” by James McBride
• 4:30-6 p.m. March 20 to discuss “The Water is Wide” by Pat Conroy
• 4:30-6 p.m. April 17 to discuss “Riding the White Horse Home” by Teresa Jordan
The Spring 2023 Claire Yorks book discussion group led by Norleen Healy at Tongue River Branch Library, located at 145 Coffeen St. in Ranchester, will meet as follows:
• 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 to discuss “The Color of Water” by James McBride
• 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 to discuss “The Water is Wide” by Pat Conroy
• 4:30 p.m. March 8 to discuss “Riding the White Horse Home” by Teresa Jordan
• 4:30 p.m. April 12 to discuss “All Over But The Shoutin’” by Rick Bragg
At each discussion, the next book to be read will be made available. Additional copies are available on a first come, first served basis.