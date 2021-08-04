SHERIDAN — A public meeting organized by the city of Sheridan regarding accessory dwelling units will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rock Church in Sheridan.
An accessory dwelling unit is a residential living unit detached from a single-family dwelling, providing independent living facilities for one or more persons, which include a separate entrance, kitchen, bathroom and sleeping facilities, located on the same lot as the primary single-family residence.
These units are also known as mother-in-law apartments, carriage houses or guest houses.
The Rock Church is located at 1100 Big Horn Ave.