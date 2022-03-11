SHERIDAN — Sheridan County officials will host a public open house to discuss the Brooks Street greenspace project March 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The project will focus on redesigning the recently vacated portion of Brooks Street, just west of the county courthouse. The meeting is intended to solicit comments on the preliminary layout developed since previous public comments were received.
The open house will take place in the second floor public meeting room in the newer portion of the courthouse, located at 224 S. Main St.