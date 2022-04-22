SHERIDAN — A public meeting set for April 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will focus on a call from the state of Montana to fill Tongue River Reservoir in Montana.
On April 1, the state of Montana placed a call under Article V(A) of the Yellowstone River Compact to fill the reservoir. As a result, priority administration is in effect on post-1950 water rights in Wyoming, which divert water from the Tongue River and its tributaries.
The Tongue River Basin has experienced drought conditions over the past year with below average winter snowpack and streamflow conditions. These unfavorable conditions led to Montana’s interstate call, and prompted administration of the Tongue River Basin in Wyoming.
The priority administration will affect post-1950 water rights within the Tongue River Basin, including storage in reservoirs, stream diversions and groundwater withdrawals that affect river flows. As provided in the compact, domestic uses less than one-half acre in area, and livestock uses, including stock reservoirs less than 20 acre-feet in capacity, are excluded from this administration but could be subject to future regulation to satisfy senior Wyoming water rights. All other post-1950 rights will be regulated off or prevented from turning on. Wyoming water commissioners will continue to administer reservoir storage and post-1950 diversions throughout the spring and work with affected water users until the administration is lifted.
Wyoming water commissioners have worked to record current storage levels of reservoirs that have post-1950 water rights. Going forward, those reservoirs can continue to accrue storage with the understanding that post-1950 storage gained after April 1 must remain in storage until either the water is released to satisfy the Montana call or Montana lifts the call because Tongue River Reservoir will fill. Reservoirs that have unfulfilled pre-1950 water rights can also continue to store water, and that storage will not be subject to regulation due to Montana’s call. However, that storage could be subject to regulation to satisfy senior Wyoming water rights.
The priority administration will be carried out pursuant to state law by the hydrographer/water commissioners assigned to various portions of the Tongue River basin, working under direction of David Schroeder, Division II superintendent.
For additional information, contact the Wyoming State Engineer's Office at 307-777-6150.