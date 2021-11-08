SHERIDAN — The Acme Working Group will host two public meetings to provide an update on recent and upcoming activities at the former Acme Power Plant, including information on an EPA Cleanup Grant application.
The first meeting will be Nov. 9 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Inner Circle. The second meeting will be Nov. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the YMCA. Presenters will provide a brief update on completed activities, results of assessments and inventories, and details for the EPA grant application. Presentations will be followed by an opportunity for participants to visit with project partners.
Completed activities that will be discussed include the soil and groundwater assessments, debris inventory, structural surveys and other highlights. A Market Study and Infrastructure Needs Assessment are underway to identify and evaluate potential feasible, long-term, reuse opportunities for the site, including structures. While specific future uses have not been determined, expectations for any future use include protecting water and land quality, ensuring public access and capturing the historical importance.
Susan Holmes, chair of property owner Sheridan County Conservation District, notes that the district is pleased with the progress.
“Projects of this size and complexity take a long time and sometimes give the impression that nothing is happening," Holmes said. "Participation in state and federal programs provides a lot of resources that we would not have, so taking the extra time to complete all of the paperwork and planning behind the scenes is certainly worth it. ”
The SCCD is currently preparing an application for an EPA Cleanup Grant, the details of which will be discussed at the public meetings. The focus of the grant is for asbestos abatement in the buildings. Whether or not the structures are able to be reused, the asbestos needs to be addressed so that other contamination can be addressed. The district will request $585,000 from EPA; a match of $117,000 is required. Using information from the initial community visioning session (in 2017), previous public meeting, and other feedback, the Acme Working Group identified outdoor recreation as a priority for future reuse within the application.
The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project is a community effort to address environmental and safety concerns at the former Acme Power Plant located along the Tongue River. A project website (www.acmeprojectwyoming.org) includes more information. The Acme Working Group was formed in December 2017 to provide technical guidance and assistance to the Sheridan County Conservation District, who currently owns the site and is responsible for overall project coordination.