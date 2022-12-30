SHERIDAN — With New Year’s Eve just ahead, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley and Sheridan Fire-Rescue Capt. Chad Brutlag remind the community to prepare and ensure safety in celebrating the new year.
Ringley encouraged those partaking in alcohol over the holiday to make plans with a designated driver or contact their bartender for a safe ride home.
“We would encourage people to plan ahead. New Year’s is usually an event that people have looked forward to for a long time and part of that planning for the event should be making sure that each and every person has a safe ride home,” Ringley said. “All it takes is one person not to have a good plan in place to ruin the night for themselves and other people, and not only ruin the night, but there’s the potential to ruin someone else’s life as well.”
Ringley added walking home is also a valid option for those unable to drive, but community members should take caution on icy sidewalks, in cold temperatures and note their ability to care for themselves.
“It is not illegal to walk home if you’re intoxicated, but there is an ordinance and statute prohibiting people walking either in public or on a roadway when intoxicated to the degree that they cannot care for themselves or others,” Ringley said.
While fireworks are illegal to use or possess within city limits, the Sheridan County Commission noted in a media release fireworks are permitted for use on county land with permission of the landowner. The commission added use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1 except for supervised public displays.
Brutlag elaborated on the importance of obtaining proper permissions for lighting fireworks.
“Just like around the Fourth of July, there is no lighting off or detonating of any fireworks within the city of Sheridan,” Brutlag said. “If somebody is going to be lighting off fireworks, they have to do that out in the county and need to get permission from landowners just to make sure that people aren’t randomly stopping somewhere to light off fireworks and then having an issue with a fire or something else.”
Brutlag added snow cover and colder temperatures do not negate the risk of fire. Wind conditions and dry grasses can still set alight if proper care and attention is not taken.
“Even though we do have quite a bit of snow right now, with all of this wind and warmer temperatures, it’s still drying out those lighter grasses and brush type fuels that can burn rather quickly, so be aware of your surroundings,” Brutlag said. “Make sure you have a fire extinguisher or some sort of water available in case a small fire does start and get out of hand.”
Above all, Brutlag stressed the importance of planning ahead to ensure all New Year’s celebrations remain safe for everyone.
“As always, the New Year's festivities can be fun but be safe with whatever you’re doing. If you make plans, make sure you’ve got a sober ride home,” Brutlag said. “A lot of it is just the preparation and being prepared to be safe.”
