SHERIDAN — With New Year’s Eve just ahead, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley and Sheridan Fire-Rescue Capt. Chad Brutlag remind the community to prepare and ensure safety in celebrating the new year.

Ringley encouraged those partaking in alcohol over the holiday to make plans with a designated driver or contact their bartender for a safe ride home.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

