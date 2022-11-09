SHERIDAN — Election Day might have had private citizens across the country on the edge of their seats, but three candidates running uncontested in Sheridan County’s General Election remained calm and collected while they waited for results from the polls Tuesday.
Although seven of eight elected partisan office seats ran uncontested this year, the stress of the race can still drive high from the other side of the voting booths. Even so, Sheridan County Coroner-elect Dr. Robert Byrd chose to keep his Election Day relaxed and simple as he anticipated the final word.
Dr. Byrd passed on any glamorous plans in favor of an “easy, low-key day,” he said, one which entailed a typical routine of carrying out household chores and enjoying a stress-free supper, in addition to “cheerleading for the other candidates.”
Prior to Election Day, Dr. Byrd said he was not nervous, though he was happy to see the end of the election cycle, as this year it “seemed longer than usual.”
Dr. Byrd said he looks forward to working alongside his fellow elected officials, as well as having the opportunity to serve the community through his new position as Sheridan County coroner.
Sheridan County Sheriff-elect Levi Dominguez planned to spend this year’s Election Day “working a normal workday,” after which he would participate in a fly-fishing rod building class with his eldest son and celebrate at home with his family.
“It’s not as unnerving being the only one on the ballot,” he said of his uncontested run.
The primary election, however, was much more stressful, he said.
“That was the day to remember,” Dominguez said.
Surrendering electronics to spend a day on the mountain with his wife and two sons, content with knowing the results of the polls were “in God’s hands,” Dominguez gave himself away to the wilderness for an afternoon of recreational enjoyment Aug. 16. Fly-fishing and riding four-wheelers were among the family’s activities on that day, then capped off with dinner at Bear Lodge. He then returned home to continue spending time with his family while waiting for the results. Dominguez said he was “very humbled, very overwhelmed and excited” upon learning he had won the nomination. In contrast to that day that brought such high emotions, Dominguez said Election Day would certainly be “more laid back than the primaries.”
In the case of Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett, Election Day really was business as usual. There was little time left to spend being nervous, as in the days leading up to the election, Bennett said she was “so busy just thinking about work.”
In addition to being in and out of the courtroom for much of the day, Bennett said she planned to spend her time at the office where she would ensure the election itself would run smoothly — one of her many standard duties as the current Sheridan County Attorney.
“It’s great to see so many people interested in running,” Bennett said, adding she was eager to “see how it all shakes out” at the polls. At the end of such a big day, Bennett had no plans for celebration, only a strong determination to direct her focus back to the tasks at hand and “get to work” serving Sheridan County — a sentiment shared by her fellow elected officials.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.