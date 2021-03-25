SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts' current exhibition, "Joy in Self-Expression: The Legacy of Nancy Buening," kicks off with an in-person reception Thursday.
Hosts will begin at 5 p.m. with a reception of Verdello drinks and Sheridan Donut Company bites, followed by a brief presentation at 6 p.m, which will also be livestreamed on the SAGE Community Arts Facebook page.
“Joy in Self-Expression” celebrates the life and legacy of Nancy Mae Buening, who died in 2019. Buening’s art and teaching career spanned more than 50 years. She held a Bachelor of Science in English and Art from Eastern Montana College and went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in art, speech and philosophy at Montana State University. She taught for 41 years in the Sheridan County school system and instructed art at Sheridan College and adult education classes in the community. She was also a founding Member of SAGE Community Arts (formerly Sheridan Artists Guild Et. Al).
This new exhibition at SAGE features 40 original retrospective works by Buening, and a tribute of works by a few of her former students including T. Allen Lawson, Paulette Kucera, John “Randy” Stout, Sally Tibbs-Lapis, Sally Labore and Gene Sager. Many of Buening’s works are available for purchase, including a selection of original, unframed pastel and watercolor paintings that have never been exhibited elsewhere.
The exhibit will remain open for patrons through April 24. SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St.