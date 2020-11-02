SHERIDAN — Personnel records that were once exempt from public view may be soon become accessible.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee approved a draft bill allowing performance data and evaluations of personnel files to be released if requested.
“This bill draft, in summary, amends the personnel filing exemption to authorize the inspection of performance data and evaluations for specified public employees,” Legislative Service Office’s Brian Fuller said.
The bill specifies which public employees’ personnel records are available under the new allowance, which allows applications, performance ratings and elements of performance for public review.
In its August meeting, the Joint Judiciary Committee moved to amend the personnel file mandatory exemption under the act to create different classes of employees and specify what information from the personnel file for this class of employees may be available for public inspection.
Those employees, if the bill passes, would include the attorney general, director of any department in the executive branch appointed by the governor, president of any institution of higher education — which now, by definition, would include the University of Wyoming and all community college districts — CEO or director of any separate operating agency, commissioners of the public service commission and members of the state board of equalization and managers and assistant managers of any county or municipality.
Legislators discussed whether former employees should be included in this new allowance, being that information was filed before this bill unknowingly to the filer that it would be available for public review. They also discussed whether other leaders, like mayors, should be included.
The bill that passed included amendments to allow current and former employees, and managers of counties or municipalities in addition to those employed under state statute 15-4-202, which include city managers, city attorneys and municipal judges.
The bill with amendments moves to the general session, sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Committee.