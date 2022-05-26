SHERIDAN — Local public safety officials are reminding Sheridan residents to practice safe driving habits — including driving sober, wearing seat belts and identifying a designated driver or making other plans to arrive home safely after drinking — this Memorial Day weekend.
Sheridan County law enforcement officials are preparing for additional festivities — and, as a result, additional policing activity — during the holiday weekend. In general, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said, holiday weekends have an increase in sheriff’s office activity and arrests, whether the holiday weekend in question is the 4th of July, Labor Day or some of the winter holidays. With more people in town this weekend for the start of the summer tourism season and high school graduations, Thompson said he anticipates an increase in calls for service at the sheriff’s office.
The Sheridan Police Department, too, anticipates a possibility for increased activity and arrests due to Memorial Day festivities, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said. Although most Sheridanites do an excellent job of celebrating safely, Ringley said longer weekends are bound to involve some additional activity because more arrests take place on the weekend.
“We prepare for every weekend,” Ringley said. “This one just happens to have an extra day on it.”
In particular, law enforcement agencies are preparing for a slight uptick in DUIs. The celebratory atmosphere of the weekend results in more people consuming alcohol, and more people consuming alcohol results in an increased potential for DUIs, Ringley said.
This possible increase in DUIs is also consistent with overall trends, Ringley said; approximately 75% of all SPD arrests over the past five years involved alcohol use. Most weekends, Ringley said, SPD officers arrest three to five people on DUI charges. This weekend, he anticipated, the department will arrest about five to 10 people who choose to drive intoxicated, consistent with an extra day in a normal weekend.
Event organizers do have some power to limit eventgoers’ likelihood of driving under the influence, Thompson said. Events planned to offer rides to intoxicated guests or shut down early can help reduce DUIs during holiday weekends.
Many local law enforcement organizations are also reminding drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts this weekend. This year, Memorial Day coincides with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual “Click it or ticket” enforcement efforts, which runs from May 23 to June 5 this year.
In 2020, 44 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes, and seat belt usage was estimated at 82.5%, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said. So far this year, 81% of fatal crashes have involved a motorist not wearing a seat belt, WHP Interim Administrator Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff said.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol, which is participating in the seat belt use enforcement mobilization, will take a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement and write citations to those who do not buckle up in an effort to curb dangerous seat belt disuse, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck explained. Ringley said SPD is also participating in the push and may increase traffic patrols, using grant funds associated with the “Click it or ticket” campaign to pay officers for overtime work and encouraging Sheridan residents to wear their seat belts at all times.
“Unfortunately, what we’re talking about is risking your life or the lives of your passengers when you or your passengers choose not to wear a safety belt…” Ratliff said. “Taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death.”
Ringley and Thompson advised those who plan to consume alcohol to arrange for a ride home. Friends, family and service providers around Sheridan County are happy to provide safe rides home.
Walking home while intoxicated, Ringley said, is not a violation of the Sheridan Municipal Code’s public intoxication ordinance in many circumstances and may be a safer means of transportation home than driving drunk. People are only in violation of the public intoxication ordinance if they present a danger to others or cannot care for themselves.
In addition, law enforcement officials reminded all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts and remain aware of others on the road.
“Have fun and enjoy the weekend, but be cognizant of your defensive driving skills,” Thompson said.