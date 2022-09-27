SHERIDAN — In-person public surveys will begin in the Bighorn National Forest Oct. 1 and go through Sept. 30, 2023.
Visitors to the forest may encounter contract employees at survey sites in developed and dispersed recreation areas and along Forest Service roads. They will be out in all weather conditions, wearing bright orange vests and be near a sign that says, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”
“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the forest and use the information to make this a better place to visit,” said Andrea Maichak, Bighorn National Forest recreation staff officer. “We appreciate if visitors would take the time to answer a few questions. It’s important for interviewers to talk with local people using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the study.”
The surveys are part of the National Visitor Use Monitoring program and help determine estimates of recreation use volume on all National Forests. Completed in five-year cycles, NVUM results help Forest Service managers make decisions about recreation resources to best meet the needs of visitors while maintaining natural resources. These surveys also highlight the benefits that recreation brings to Americans.
The survey is done in an interview format and will take about 10 minutes to complete. Surveys gather basic visitor information, are voluntary, and all responses are confidential; names are not included. The information gathered is useful for forest planning as well as local community tourism planning. The survey provides National Forest managers with an estimate of how many people recreate in the National Forest, what activities they engage in while there, and how they felt about their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.