SHERIDAN — In-person public surveys will begin in the Bighorn National Forest Oct. 1 and go through Sept. 30, 2023. 

Visitors to the forest may encounter contract employees at survey sites in developed and dispersed recreation areas and along Forest Service roads. They will be out in all weather conditions, wearing bright orange vests and be near a sign that says, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”

