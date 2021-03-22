SHERIDAN — If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
For Liberty Conde, most of her life embodied the quote, trying several times before receiving a valid visa. And another visa. And a green card.
After learning that lesson many times, though, one instance took just one try to earn something the first time. That try was a home from Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.
“We’re just very happy and thankful,” Conde said.
“And we’re lucky,” Liam Conde, Liberty’s oldest son added.
“It’s been a big blessing to us,” Liberty Conde said, noting more blessings to come.
Conde, finally united with her two sons in their Sheridan home awaiting a new one by the end of 2021, traveled a long journey from her home in the Philippines to now. Conde moved from the Philippines to Branson, Missouri — that encompasses a similar tourism feel to Las Vegas but with more emphasis on shows — in 2008 to work in America to provide for her parents and young son, Liam Conde. Without notice, her visa turned “out of status” after a human trafficking scandal where John Voisine, owner of Santa Cruz Management, was indicted for visa fraud through his business that brought in workers through H-2B visas typically used for landscaping or housekeeping services, according to a report published by Matthew Hoppock of Hoppock Law Firm Aug. 14, 2015.
“The key to the H-2B system is that the employer must prove to the government that it has advertised for the position and could not find enough U.S. workers to fill the jobs,” Hoppock wrote.
While loopholes in the system have been fixed since the scandal, Conde found herself and several other coworkers caught up in the struggle and void of a visa in a foreign country with little resources to recuperate without moving back to the Philippines. She remained in Bronson and gave birth to her second son, Cedrick Pott, with her partner and his father, who is from Belize and also worked in Bronson. She was one of 47 people who were not certified workers through the business.
While figuring out her options, she reached out to Hoppock, who helped her pro bono with an individualized court case to try and obtain a green card. Before a green card, Conde was told she could be eligible for a labor trafficking visa. On her first try, she didn’t get it. Witnesses available to vouch for her in court were difficult to get ahold of or convince to testify when they had their own visas to obtain.
So, Conde moved to Roundup, Montana, where her sister lived and worked diligently to obtain a visa while relying on her sister’s income primarily for she and Cedric while also babysitting.
After three years of no solid work, Conde obtained the visa on the second try. Before then, she considered moving back home. Instead, she journeyed onward.
“Should I just go home and bring Cedric?” Conde remembered questioning herself. “Or do I stay and fight for my status?
“I said no, I have my kids, I’m going to fight.”
The visa allowed her to take an office job, and she eventually moved to Sheridan in 2015, feeling hopeful about the new location and potential for good things to happen.
“There’s something really good that’s going to happen here in Sheridan,” Conde said. “It’s a new beginning.”
Good things did happen, but again, it took time and patience. After nine years of being away from her oldest son, Liam, she was reunited when he moved in with her at their current home. The two brothers, although they hadn’t met in person before, bonded over video games, particularly Roblox.
With blessings continuing to roll their way, the family earned green cards in 2019 and were able to safely travel back to the Philippines to see Conde’s parents and introduce Cedric to his grandparents — it has been 13 years since Conde had seen her parents.
Similarly to others, COVID-19 ruined plans for the three to visit the grandparents. When they finally had a chance to visit, Conde’s father was in poor health and they had scheduled a four-week visit. The three and Conde’s sister made it to Seattle when, because of his American passport, was unable to travel to the Philippines because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Although the sisters knew their father was close to death, they decided to travel back to Sheridan, Conde losing her composure in the airport.
“Everything. The stress, the whole week preparing, it really dropped down,” Conde said. “It’s a good thing my sister was there, because I couldn’t really process.”
Before the attempted trip, Conde submitted an application for a home from Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns while quarantined for COVID-19. After trying multiple times for multiple things in her life, she hand-delivered the completed application to Habitat to show her desire to receive a home.
“Why not?” Conde said. “There’s nothing to lose.”
On the devastating trip back to Sheridan on a Delta flight — who Conde said announced its partnership with Habitat while on the flight — Conde received the news she and the boys were recipients of a Habitat home.
The boys anticipate “decking out” their rooms and were just as shocked to find out the news about the house. With sweat equity hours ahead for Conde and the boys, all remain eager to put in hard work, like always, to have dreams realized.
“Our family is together now, we’re going to have a new home,” Conde said. “Sheridan is really accepting us big time. Don’t give up on your dreams.
“It may take awhile,” Conde continued. “It may take 10 years, 20 years, but just keep that dream alive and it will happen. Never give up.”