SHERIDAN — A pursuit that started in the Tongue River Valley Wednesday and ended safely across the Wyoming-Montana border is the fifth this year, a slight increase compared to 2020 statistics and an indication of a potentially growing issue in the area.
A male driver and female passenger eluded Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a vehicle near Parkman headed north. A second deputy safely and spiked the vehicle’s front tires, eventually leading law enforcement to make a successful stop and eventual arrest of Alvin F. Pretty On Top, 41, of Wyola, Montana, in Wyola. Pretty On Top was arrested for driving under suspension, reckless driving and eluding an officer, all charges to be heard in Sheridan County Circuit Court.
SCSO recorded five pursuits from January to March of 2021, compared to one in the same time in 2020 and three total pursuits recorded in 2020. All three pursuits in 2020 happened on Highway 345, the highway between Ranchester and Parkman that leads into Wyola, Montana. Four of the five pursuits this year also occurred on the same highway stretch.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said a majority of the pursuits derive from deputies making contact with drivers for failures to stop following a valid traffic stop for speeding, equipment violations and other driving violations. Thompson said the majority of drivers in pursuits are non-Wyoming residents.
“It is hard to say for sure what demographic they fall under due to not knowing who the driver is, as not all were identified,” Thompson said. “All 2020 and 2021 pursuits involved Montana-plated vehicles, except one Colorado vehicle,” Thompson said, connecting the Colorado-plated vehicle pursuit to the one non-Highway 345 pursuit where a Colorado resident was apprehended in Johnson County after a pursuit on Interstate 90 this year.
Most pursuits end at the Montana state line, Thompson said, as local Montana law enforcement is usually unavailable. In Wednesday’s pursuit, Montana law enforcement was enroute and requested SCSO deputies continue the pursuit until they arrived. Pursuits into Montana can legally continue because of the Fresh Pursuit Doctrine, which allows pursuit out of an officer’s jurisdiction if the person is suspected of committing or have committed a misdemeanor or felony.
“We have the authority to detain at the conclusion (not arrest) and await local law enforcement,” Thompson said. “Many times, local law enforcement will charge them with a crime in Montana and then we will seek a warrant and have the suspect extradited to Wyoming to face our charges.”
Moving forward, Thompson said he and deputies constantly evaluate public safety throughout all pursuits and continue to work on deputy patrol assignments to mitigate lone deputies getting involved in a pursuit.
“The overall danger due to speeds is low, and a pursuit can be terminated whenever outside conditions dictate,” Thompson said.