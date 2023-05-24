SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns hired an administrator for the housing land trust that will eventually take over the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council’s role. The attainable housing council also hosted a second developer listening session.
Tuesday was Ami Puuri’s second day as the housing land trust administrator. She most recently worked for First Interstate Bank as a home loan lender and general lender.
Puuri said she has established a few priorities as she enters this new position.
“My priorities are first to get up to speed as to where the progress has (gone),” Puuri said. “...Next, I of course want to visit with some land trusts that have already done this. We don’t have to recreate the wheel… Next thing after that is, of course, I want to visit with all of our local people. Do some research on what Sheridan people want.”
Puuri said some land trusts she plans to visit with are in Jackson and Denver, Colorado.
Attainable housing councilor Susan Carr said she plans to review housing survey results with Puuri. The survey was released March 22 and closed April 30.
The survey was intended to gather community input about desirable potential housing opportunities in Sheridan County. Questions included what residents viewed as the most desirable amenities, potential future steps for the attainable housing council and what respondents viewed as affordable. Carr said about 110 people responded to the survey.
Early results of the survey showed a majority of respondents viewed covered parking, in-unit laundry and pets allowed as the most desirable amenities in housing they may lease. Of the 73 respondents through April 5, 53 considered affordability as an important factor; other popular factors included location, size of the home and the ability to have pets.
Tuesday’s meeting also served as a second developer listening session, during which local builders were able to tell the attainable housing council about ongoing or future projects or ideas for attainable housing projects.
After a successful venture into attainable housing in Ranchester, Ace Builders is looking to expand its efforts into Sheridan.
The Sheridan-based company has done work to aid attainable housing efforts in Sheridan County. In 2016, the company built 19 townhouses in Ranchester.
Bernard said the homes were targeted toward single moms, single people, retirees and first-time homebuyers. The homes are 800 square feet and were sold for $157,000; he also said the homes have generated an average of about $100,000 in equity since being built and purchased.
Bernard approached the attainable housing council with an idea for additional projects in the area.
“My idea to ease the housing difficulties in the area would be (to) do something similar,” he said. “I would like to purchase five acres from the Story House project and would like to build 60 townhouses on those properties.”
The Story House property is intended to provide housing for homeless veterans in Sheridan and workforce and artist housing for the company's film studio. Bernard’s idea would involve a separate venture should he be able to purchase a portion of the Story House property.
Bernard also said he’d like $2.5 million from the attainable housing council to fund the purchase of the land and build infrastructure on the property. The partnership with the housing land trust would allow his company to repay the funds it receives over the course of 30 years.
The council held its first meeting about four months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.