SHERIDAN — Travis Parker has become a jack of all trades.
As the owner and sole employee of the Escapade escape rooms, Parker interfaces with the public, handles marketing and cleans the facility to keep the escape rooms sanitary in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then there’s the work he does before Escapade’s doors open to the public. As the mastermind and designer of all of Escapade’s elaborate puzzles and challenges, he can often be found doing basic carpentry and electric wiring, computer programming and soldering — skills he has largely taught himself over the last five years of Escapade’s existence.
“The opportunity this business gives is there’s always something new to learn,” Parker said. “Before this, I was never a handyman. I had one semester of computer programming in college 20 years ago. I had no experience with wiring or electronics....I think I knew from the beginning that, for the business to grow, I had to keep growing and expanding my knowledge. The more I challenge myself, the better the games become.”
Indeed, Parker's escape rooms hold their own with other escape rooms across the country, said Sheridan resident Alison Wigglesworth, a Sheridan resident and escape room fan.
"My brother from Dallas came home at Christmas, and I told him we had to go to the escape room here," Wigglesworth said. "He was reluctant at first, and he didn't know if it would be that great compared to some of the ones he was used to in the big city. But he was pretty impressed. Mr. Parker really puts a lot of effort into creating these puzzles, and we've been very impressed with the level of the challenges."
2021 marks Parker’s fifth year in business. While it was an unlikely second act for Parker, who went to medical school and studied bodily fluids and tissues as a pathologist, it has been more fulfilling than he expected.
“It keeps me engaged,” Parker said. “It’s a hobby and entertainment and a business venture all at the same time. It’s been fulfilling both on a personal level and a professional one.”
Escapade, located in downtown Sheridan, brings people together to explore themed rooms for clues, solve puzzles, investigate mysteries and escape within 60 minutes. But while players only spend an hour in each game, the elaborate puzzles designed by Parker take days, weeks and sometimes months to come to life. Each room represents roughly four to six months of work from development to execution.
Parker’s escape rooms all have a basic theme or plot — from uncovering a grandmother’s hidden treasure to stealing a cursed artifact belonging to Cleopatra. As Parker tinkers on his puzzles, an overarching story will slowly come into focus.
“Over the course of several months, I’ll develop a dozen finished puzzles or so,” Parker said. “At that point, I look at what puzzles I have and what kind of theme might make sense for them to appear in.”
On average, each of the rooms contain 12 to 14 puzzles, all of which started their life in Parker’s workshop. These range from the relatively simple — unlocking a padlock, for example — to puzzles that require more technical expertise.
“In my Cleopatra game, there are these big wooden crates that I’ve rigged with hidden sensors and springs and animatronic effects,” Parker said. “I had to learn a bit of carpentry to construct the crates. I had to add a variety of effects and sensors and learn a lot of electronic effects and coding.”
But sometimes the simplest puzzles are the most fulfilling, Parker said. He is particularly happy with a puzzle that appeared in a spy-themed room in which players had to wrap string around knobs in a map frame. If the string was looped around the knobs in the proper order, it would cross over a city of interest that served as a key clue.
“That was not a complex or sophisticated one, but it was one of my most satisfying puzzles because it involved a lot of players working together, and it resulted in a clear specific answer,” Parker said. “People seemed to enjoy that one a lot.”
Parker said he keeps a sketchbook stocked with potential puzzle ideas. Some have started out too difficult while others have been too easy, Parker said. Some puzzles never exit the development phase.
“Sometimes I need to abandon my love for a particular puzzle,” Parker said. “I can’t sit on a puzzle for years and years. I need to keep making new games and keep the business rolling… Sometimes there are too many moving parts in a puzzle, and I have to ask myself if it is worth the week of effort it would take to construct that. Even though an idea might work, you shouldn’t always use it.”
As he approaches his fifth year operating Escapade, Parker will continue growing and challenging himself. He has new and more complex puzzles on the horizon. He is also considering a potential relocation and expansion of his business, which could not only add more escape rooms, but also allow Escapade to diversify and expand into a “family fun center” with laser tag, rock climbing and other activities for young and old.
“There’s a lot of ideas I haven’t been able to work out financially yet,” Parker said. “But that’s the long-term goal I’m working toward.”
In the meantime, Parker will continue devising some of the most perplexing puzzles Sheridan has seen, while learning and growing along the way.
“I don’t want any game to be just a reskinned copy of something the players have seen before, and that requires a lot of work,” Parker said. “But that’s also what keeps people coming back month after month and year after year, so it’s worth it.”