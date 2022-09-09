LARAMIE — The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday morning sparked a global wave of nostalgia and reflections on her 70 years on the English throne, the longest reign in British history.

It also tapped into the memories of some in the Cowboy State who recall the four days the monarch spent vacationing in Wyoming. The royals were guests of Lady Porchester at the 4,000-acre Canyon Ranch near Big Horn, according to an October 1984 report by United Press International.

