LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Greater Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee is soliciting proposals for Title II projects to be implemented in fiscal year 2023. Project proposals will be accepted from Dec. 1 through Feb. 17, 2023.

Funding will be provided through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, which provides payments to counties as compensation for the loss of tax income associated with federal land within their boundaries.

