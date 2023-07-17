07-17-23 Sneakers and spursweb.jpg
Racers begin the Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo 5K race Friday, July 14, 2023, on Brooks Street.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Runners traversed a new route for the annual Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo 5K and 1K Friday morning, starting and ending on Brooks Street instead of Main Street due to ongoing construction. 

Sheridan's Landrum Wiley finished in first place for the 5K male category with a time of 17 minutes, 8 seconds. Samuel Kessner finished second, Jacob Alicke finished third, Al Spotted finished fourth and Aadan Luna finished fifth for the men's division. 

