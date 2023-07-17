SHERIDAN — Runners traversed a new route for the annual Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo 5K and 1K Friday morning, starting and ending on Brooks Street instead of Main Street due to ongoing construction.
Sheridan's Landrum Wiley finished in first place for the 5K male category with a time of 17 minutes, 8 seconds. Samuel Kessner finished second, Jacob Alicke finished third, Al Spotted finished fourth and Aadan Luna finished fifth for the men's division.
In the female category, Kayley Alicke finished first with a time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds, followed by Kath Laya in second, Lyla Marney in third, Jaelyn Ruybal in fourth and Tanya Kienlen in fifth place.
In the 1.5-meter race, Sydney Merkley finished first in the female category with a time of 11 minutes, 20 seconds, followed by Valentine Hughes in second, Avery Hansen in third, Kaitlynn Hansen in fourth and Meghan Seliquini in fifth.
In the male category, Maeser Hughes finished first with a time of 12 minutes, 12 seconds, followed by Winston Smart in second, Christian Tisdale in third, Eric Maichak in fourth and Moses Hughes in fifth place.
According to It's Your Race, 172 racers participated and 167 people finished the race.