Cottonwood Kitchen + Home Jessica Garrelts
Jessica Garrelts looks out the front window of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home Tuesday, April 7, 2020. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Members of a local chapter of the American Association of University Women are selling raffle tickets this month to support the organization's projects.

The raffle tickets, which cost $5 apiece or $20 for five, will be available at Cottonwood Kitchen and Home, with proceeds going to the Rowena Griffith Emergency Fund for Sheridan College students.

The raffle winner will receive a beautiful quilt, also on display at Cottonwood Kitchen and Home.

Checks for raffle tickets should be made payable to Sheridan Branch AAUW, PO Box 5022, Sheridan, WY 82801.

