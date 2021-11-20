SHERIDAN — Members of a local chapter of the American Association of University Women are selling raffle tickets this month to support the organization's projects.
The raffle tickets, which cost $5 apiece or $20 for five, will be available at Cottonwood Kitchen and Home, with proceeds going to the Rowena Griffith Emergency Fund for Sheridan College students.
The raffle winner will receive a beautiful quilt, also on display at Cottonwood Kitchen and Home.
Checks for raffle tickets should be made payable to Sheridan Branch AAUW, PO Box 5022, Sheridan, WY 82801.