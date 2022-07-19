SHERIDAN — A long-discussed move of Locomotive #5631 to a new and larger railroad interpretive park was defeated in a 2-5 vote Monday night.

Only Mayor Rich Bridger and Councilor Jacob Martin voted for the motion, which would have allocated $150,000 for the project and would allow the Sheridan Rotary Club and other interested community groups to begin fundraising for the remaining $313,000 of the $463,000 first phase of the proposed project.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you