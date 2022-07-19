SHERIDAN — A long-discussed move of Locomotive #5631 to a new and larger railroad interpretive park was defeated in a 2-5 vote Monday night.
Only Mayor Rich Bridger and Councilor Jacob Martin voted for the motion, which would have allocated $150,000 for the project and would allow the Sheridan Rotary Club and other interested community groups to begin fundraising for the remaining $313,000 of the $463,000 first phase of the proposed project.
Councilors shared they were in strong support of preserving the locomotive and the park in its current location on the corner of Broadway and Fifth streets, but, after hearing overwhelming opposition from community members, they decided the locomotive should not move.
The locomotive has been in its current location since 1962, and has become something of a “landmark” in the city, Councilor Clint Beaver said, and “you don’t move landmarks.”
Councilor Shawn Day said he had originally been in favor of the Rotarians’ proposal, but changed his mind within the last week after having conversations with numerous Sheridan citizens.
“I would like to see the locomotive where it’s at, and I would like to see that money repurposed to beautify that existing park,” Day said. “…I want to accentuate a place where people in the community can enjoy these historic elements rather than putting it all together in one park to attract more tourists.”
Prior to the vote, the council heard 11 public comments, including six speaking against the project and five speaking for it.
Those in favor of the project were mainly representatives of the organizations working on the project, including Rotarians and the Downtown Sheridan Association. Those speaking against it included city council candidates Andrew Patceg and Jack Wood, along with Rotarian Cindi Williams.
Speaking in favor of the project, Rotarian Blaine Hadfield said while those in opposition to the project were vocal, he believed they were a minority. He shared he had surveyed 102 Sheridan residents over the weekend, and they responded in a 50-1 ratio in favor of moving the locomotive to the new park.
“I think most people are passionate about the locomotive because it represents Sheridan’s railroad history,” Rotarian Pete Olsen said. “And I think the poll Blaine conducted bears that out.”
Speaking against the park, Patceg said he opposed it both for financial reasons and for good governance reasons. With many community members expressing opposition to the move, it is time to move on, Patceg said.
“I understand you can’t take a poll for every decision you make because it’s just not practical,” Patceg said. “Sometimes you just have to make the decision. But when the people have made their wishes clear… disregarding that would be the epitome of governing contrary to the will of the people. I’m asking you to vote with your constituents…and against an unnecessary expense.”
Williams argued there were better ways for the city — and the Rotary — to spend its dollars.
“I think it’s really important, when we’re talking about spending dollars, that we’re looking at what is truly happening in society right now,” Williams said. “Think of what we could do with those dollars with The Food Group to feed children or mentors (to help kids with suicidal thoughts)…What do we need to do to address these social issues…that are much more important than an aesthetic development project?”
Councilor Steven Brantz agreed with Williams and said it was time for the city to turn its attention to other, more important issues.
“We have a community where we just keep adding enhancements: parks, pathways and everything imaginable,” Brantz said. “…It’s the greatest community in the world, but none of us can (afford to) live here now because we’ve changed it into something it wasn’t 10 years ago. Sometimes we need to pull back… Sometimes you just have to say no.”
The potential project was first brought to the city council last year by the Sheridan Rotary Club. The club had been approached by Tom Thompson, who owns Welcome Market Hall, which is directly adjacent to the current Rotary Park location.
Thompson proposed moving the locomotive north from its current 12,327-square-foot location to a new 24,829-square-foot area — more than doubling the existing park, and providing a nice large space for the community to honor its railroad heritage.
