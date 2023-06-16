SHERIDAN — Candace M. Raine, MSW, LCSW, joined Mind of Peace Counseling, LLC as a clinical psychotherapist.

Raine will be providing telehealth sessions for individuals, couples and groups, as well as conducting biopsychosocial assessments and forming treatment plans. Raine is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and is highly specialized in the treatment of post traumatic stress disorder. 

