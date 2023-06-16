SHERIDAN — Candace M. Raine, MSW, LCSW, joined Mind of Peace Counseling, LLC as a clinical psychotherapist.
Raine will be providing telehealth sessions for individuals, couples and groups, as well as conducting biopsychosocial assessments and forming treatment plans. Raine is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and is highly specialized in the treatment of post traumatic stress disorder.
She will be working with clients who reach out to Mind of Peace Counseling for help regarding PTSD, anxiety, stress management, depression, emotional regulation, anger management, adjustment concerns, personality disorders and substance abuse.
As a clinical therapist, Raine will play a key role in assisting individuals and their families in navigating the many challenges and societal stigmas associated with mental illness, according to a press release.
She has experience with cognitive processing therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and community therapy, dialectic behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, solution focused therapy and interpersonal/assertive communication training.
Prior to her move to Mind of Peace, Raine served our nation’s veterans and their families as a social worker at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, where she became the lead clinician of cognitive processing therapy and the lead clinician of the PTSD team.
She completed her undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota before going on to earn a graduate degree from Walden University where she carried a 3.86 GPA.