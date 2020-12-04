SHERIDAN—A new roof has been installed on the Museum at the Bighorns, but the organization still has a long way to go in its effort to raise $77,532.
To date, the museum has raised roughly $11,500 — just 15% of its target amount. And with the season of giving approaching, the museum remains hopeful community members will step up to support the project.
“This community once raised $1.2 million to purchase this building,” Museum Executive Director Mikayla Larrow said. “Because of community support, we have never had to carry a lot of loans. There are a bunch of factors that have created stress in the community recently, but we have faith that, even in these difficult times, the community loves this museum and the stories we share and protect.”
The museum’s roofing project is one that had been planned for some time, and it was first bid in fall 2019, according to board president Christopher Sherwood. For financial reasons, the project was pushed back on several occasions — until it couldn’t be pushed any longer.
On July 10, wind gusts in Sheridan reached around 30 mph. At 1 p.m., a concerned visitor entered the Museum at the Bighorns to see if staff knew the roof was moving.
The wind had managed to catch, and rip, one of the roof’s metal sheets. From local roofers, staff learned the interlocking nature of the metal roof would be a problem. Considering the nature of the damage, it was agreed the museum needed a new roof before this winter season.
“We procrastinated as long as possible, but eventually we had to move forward,” board treasurer Edre Maler said. “We just couldn’t put it off again.”
“The roof had leaks in it,” Sherwood said. “And the water getting in would be extremely damaging to our collections. It needed to be done right away.”
The board received five bids for the project, according to Larrow. According to Sherwood, Atlantic Roofing of Sheridan had the low bid for the project but was ultimately not selected after board deliberation.
“Our concern with the low bid was that it was so low that we thought it was a substantial underestimate of what the cost was,” Sherwood said. “Atlantic was so out of range with the other bids that we were definitely concerned about that.”
The board selected A-Line Roofing and Exteriors due to its middle-of-the-road price point and recommendations from community members, Sherwood said. The A-Line bid also included some roof decking work not included in other bids.
The building’s roof was replaced in late October — with the original metal roofing being replaced with shingles, according to Larrow. The project was financed through a loan to avoid dipping into the museum’s rainy-day fund. The museum hopes to pay back the loan this spring entirely through community donations, but it will dip into its reserves for the balance if necessary, Larrow said.
“We’re still hoping to raise the full $77,000 because that would remove any financial burden from the museum,” Larrow said. “But at the end of the day, if we don’t receive that amount, we have reserves we’ll have to use. If it has to be a rainy day, it has to be a rainy day.”
“We needed a roof in order to protect our collections and the items that are here,” Larrow said. “We need to protect those items because they are the story of who we are as a community. That’s something we couldn’t afford to lose. As expensive as the roof was, losing that history would cost our community so much more.”
For up to $10,000, the Roberts Foundation will match donated funds for the roof. Those wishing to donate may send a check (memo: roof) to Museum at the Bighorns, 850 Sibley Circle or donate online at museumatthebighorns.org/shop-2/#!/Roof-Fund/p/231943220/category=0.