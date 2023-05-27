BIG HORN — Rams seniors turned tassels and became alumni as Big Horn High School graduated 27 seniors Friday night.
The Big Horn graduating class was greeted by principal Al Sparkman, before a choir performance as they sang “You Raise Me Up.”
The Big Horn Education Fund announced to recipients of a total scholarship of $5,000 to each recipient. Those receiving the scholarship are Cade Baker, Ashley Billings, Wyatt Brown, Dylan Greenough-Groom, Peyton McLaughlin, Toby Schons, Cooper Garber, Avery Rader and Lauren Smith. In all, 294 scholarships totaling over $550,000 have been awarded to outstanding and deserving Big Horn graduates since 1985.
Hannah Zent and Baker gave student addresses.
Zent recognized the athletic achievements of the senior class. They were part of multiple state championships and have come home state champions six times through their high school career.
Zent encouraged her classmates to continue chasing greatness.
“This is what our next chapter in life is all about, being great,” Zent said. “Let’s be great students, employees, businessmen and women, great husbands, great wives, fathers, mothers and community members. Will we be perfect? Absolutely not, but we will continue to try.”
Baker told a story of when he was in third grade and his parents came back from a parent-teacher conference and were told it was “mostly good.” He recalled his parents telling Baker he was doing well but not applying himself to his full potential.
“Just enough, is never enough. Whether it was sports or in the classroom we did everything to the best of our abilities,” Baker said. “I think our competitive dynamic at Big Horn is the main reason for our success and accolades. Iron sharpens iron, it was so rare to have a class filled with so much competition, yet had so much support for one another."
Physical education teacher Kirk McLaughlin was chosen by the senior student body to give the commencement address.
McLaughlin’s oldest child and daughter, Peyton McLaughlin was part of the senior graduating class. He recalled when he had the unfortunate responsibility of teaching sex education online.
“Enough said, my daughter is still traumatized with that one,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin is also the head football and track coach at Big Horn High School. He recalled his first impression of the class in their freshman year.
“My first impression was that they weren’t very smart or athletic. Boy, was I wrong,” McLaughlin said.
The senior class finished their football and boys track and field teams as state champions. The boys basketball team and volleyball team were state runners-up.
The seniors gave their parents flowers in a Big Horn tradition. Tassels were flipped, caps thrown and tears were shed. The Big Horn High School class of 2023 is graduated.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.
