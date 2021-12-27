RANCHESTER — A new two-year contract between the town of Ranchester and software company TextMyGov should create open lines of communication between citizens and their local government.
The contract, which was approved during a Dec. 21 meeting last week, will cost the town a total of $6,000 including $3,500 for the first year and $2,500 for the second year, according to town clerk-treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley. The contract can be renewed after the initial two-year term.
TextMyGov uses the regular messaging app on smartphones. Citizens can text questions and requests to the city, and the software’s smart texting technology identifies keywords in the questions and automatically provides a response.
In addition to providing quick answers to citizens’ questions, TextMyGov can also provide links to relevant information on the town’s website, and, when citizens are reporting an issue to the city, TextMyGov can guide users through a series of steps allowing them to submit all the relevant information including pictures and videos.
The service can also be used to notify citizens of emergencies in the community, Mayor Peter Clark said.
While the system is completely automated, it is also interactive and personal, Brackeen-Kepley said, which makes it stand out from the competition.
“It’s a lot more interactive than a lot of (the other systems) currently being used,” Brackeen-Kepley said. “…We’ve talked about this sort of thing in the past, but this is the first one that has met all our expectations… Over the years, Peter and I have sat through many demos of this type of thing…and this has been the best product we have seen.”
Community members will need to sign up for the service, Clark said, and the town will be circulating information on how to sign up in the coming weeks. There is no charge to citizens for the service.
In other Ranchester Town Council news:
The town will be partnering with the Wyoming Department of Transportation on the creation of a Transportation Master Plan. The document will serve as a guide for the development and maintenance of the town’s transportation assets as the community continues to expand and grow.
“They kind of look at the big scheme of things,” town engineer Will Newbold said. “…Looking out in the future five or 10 years, if our population gets to 1,200 or 1,500, these roads in town won’t be able to handle the traffic…The study will just kind of give us an idea of where to go with traffic flow through town.”
Completing the plan also makes the town eligible for future WYDOT grant funding for road projects in the town, Councilor Jeff Barron said.
“It’s kind of like our 2009 plan of the town,” Clark said. “Even if we don’t follow it, we can study it and have it in our back pocket in the future.”
The project will be funded through a $50,000 WYDOT grant with the town providing matching funds of up to $12,500, Newbold said.