RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council approved next year’s budget, which increased from this year’s.
This year’s budget is $537,590 more than last year’s and totals $2,384,000. The addition of a Ranchester Parks and Recreation Department and a town marshal with a K9 increased the town’s general fund by $86,240.
The capital improvement fund received the largest increase, from $401,000 to $685,000, largely due to the water transmission main replacement project. The town received $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project and was required to provide $520,000 in matching funds.
The capital improvement fund also includes half the cost of a Wolf Creek Road reconstruction project, which will cost the town $100,000; Sheridan County pays for the other half, Mayor Peter Clark said. The project was awarded to Wagner Ranch Services and will realign the road from the Tongue River Bridge to Gillette Street, located at the south end of town.
Ranchester also set aside $15,000 for road crack sealing and $20,000 for sidewalk improvements, which Clark said are regular expenses.
Ranchester Town Clerk-Treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley said the capital improvement fund has wiggle room in the event that crack sealing or sidewalk improvements cost more than anticipated.
“If you add all those things up, it doesn’t equal ($685,000), there’s a little bit of extra cost there because it might cost more to do (sidewalk improvements) than what we thought,” she said. “...So, maybe we spend $35,000 instead of $20,000.”
The equipment and tools fund also had a large increase, accounting for $188,500 in additional projected spending by the town. Most of the increase is to cover payments for the town’s new garbage truck.
Clark said many of the increases in the budget are due to increasing costs and Ranchester’s increasing population. Over the last two years, Ranchester had the second-highest rate of population growth in Wyoming.
Ranchester Town Council approved next year’s budget unanimously, councilor Jeff Bannon was absent.
Italian Sodas for Helmets
Ranchester Town Marshal Spencer Kukuchka said he plans to hand out gift certificates for a free Italian soda from the Dry Bean Coffee Shed to children he finds wearing their helmets while riding bicycles.
“I’ve noticed that this summer, there are tons of kids on bicycles running around town,” he said. “Out of all of them, I would say less than 10% are wearing bike helmets.”
According to the Federal Highway Administration, bicycle helmets are the single most effective way to reduce head injuries and fatalities from crashes. The FHWA reports bicycle helmets are between 85-88% effective in mitigating head and brain injuries.
Kukuchka said word has already spread about his plan, as children are already asking about the gift certificates.
“Now, the word has already gotten out onto the street that I'm going to do this and I've got a crew of kids that have stopped by my house,” he said. “I explained to them that I have to catch them doing the right thing out in public because they can't come to me and get caught. It doesn't work that way.”
Incentivizing helmet use will, hopefully, promote bicycle safety, Kukuchka said.