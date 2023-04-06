RANCHESTER — Bridge construction in Ranchester is set to resume next week.
Town engineer Will Newbold said construction on the Interstate 90/U.S. Highway 14 Interchange to Main Street bridge paused March 29 due to weather; construction is set to resume Monday.
“It was kind of a moot point for them, every time they cleaned the snow off and it snowed,” Newbold said. “So (the contractors) said, ‘Hey, we’ll just wait for the weather to pass.’ But, they are planning to be back next week.”
The town received money from the State Loan and Investment Board for the bridge construction, but SLIB did not fully fund the town’s application. The town received about $2.5 million for the project; Newbold said $250,000 was not granted initially, but he’s hopeful that it will be this time around. The board received a third installment of ARPA funding and will revisit previous applications for funding from municipalities around the state.
Construction will be completed whether the town receives the additional funds or not. The Wyoming Department of Transportation awarded Reiman Corporation and High Country Construction a $12.5 million bid for the project. Construction began in September 2021 and is expected to be completed in early summer.
- Amid flood concerns as temperatures begin to rise, Ranchester Town Marshal Spencer Kukuchka reminded town residents there is a sandbag filling station behind town hall.
- Mayor Peter Clark said the Chamber Coffee event hosted in Ranchester had at least 50 attendees and went well.
“(It was a) good opportunity to showcase Ranchester and the businesses and our events,” Clark said.
Chamber Coffee events are hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce around communities in the county and allow people “to learn more about all of the communities in the county and make connections,” according to the event's Facebook page.