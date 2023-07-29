SHERIDAN — The end of Ranchester bridge construction is in sight following just less than a year’s worth of delays.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation awarded Reiman Corporation and High Country Construction a $12.5 million bid for the reconstruction of the Highway 14 bridge over a BNSF railroad in the northeastern portion of town.
The old bridge, WYDOT resident engineer Jake Whisonant said, was one of the oldest structures in WYDOT’s system, having been built approximately 80 years ago, before World War II.
“It had just reached the end of its useful life. It was deteriorating, it needed massive maintenance pumped into it to bring it back up to current standards and expectations,” he said. “So, it just became time to replace the structure.”
The new bridge is expected to last about 50 years.
Construction began in September 2021 and was originally scheduled to finish by Oct. 31, 2022. Throughout construction, several delays set the project back by about one year. The project is now expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
“Most of the delays have been during the project,” Whisonant said. “We’ve had pretty significant weather issues (and) not to beat the dead horse, but we have had supply chain issues with materials… Mother Nature and geology have given us a few more delays along the way as well.”
Among the delays was a complete pause in the project for about two weeks between March and April this year.
“It was kind of a moot point for them, every time they cleaned the snow off and it snowed,” Ranchester town engineer Will Newbold said in March. “So (the contractors) said, ‘Hey, we’ll just wait for the weather to pass.’”
Delays continue impacting the project.
“We’re waiting on some materials to come in so we can go do some repairs,” Whisonant said.
Whisonant added the hope remains to minimize the impact on Tongue River Valley drivers.
“All we can do is try and claw back and gain on that schedule as much as possible so that we can get the project complete and get out of their hair,” Whisonant said.
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said a majority of community complaints during construction came when at least one lane of the bridge was closed or while temporary stoplights were installed. Clark added a lot of traffic was diverted to a side street during the project.