SHERIDAN — A Sheridan County organization received grant funding from Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon's Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Governor's Residence Foundation.
The initiative and foundation allocated $51,751.46 to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations for infrastructure needs through the initiative's third grant cycle since launching in October 2019. More than 35 entities applied and 15 requests were funded.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations as well as provide long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state. All funds distributed through the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation are raised privately through donations.