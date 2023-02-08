RANCHESTER – Town marshal Spencer Kukuchka is making his presence felt in Ranchester.
Kukuchka shared with Ranchester Town Council situations he’s handled in the community Tuesday. A dangerous fire call since his last update stood out.
“The dangerous fire call was during the 30 below weather,” Kukuchka said. “Somebody was trying to warm up their vehicle by lighting an open fire underneath the vehicle.”
Kukuchka’s presence as town marshal is being noticed by community members.
“Now people within the community feel comfortable reaching out to me,” he said. “That’s a call that probably would have gone to the Sheriff’s office in the past.”
For residents that may still call the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Kukuchka said he hopes an official vehicle will help make his presence more clear. The official vehicle is scheduled to arrive by the end of the month.
“I’m sure once I have a truck and drive that around, word will travel fast,” he said, knocking on wood.
Mayor Peter Clark said Kukuchka is serving his role as a peacekeeper well.
“We’ve experimented this over the last 20 years in many different ways and it hasn’t worked,” Clark said. “This one seems to be working more along the lines of code enforcement and peace officer stuff,” like disputes between neighbors.
To reach Kukuchka, whose jurisdiction ends just outside Ranchester city limits, residents can call or text (307) 461-2694.
• Sheridan Community Land Trust will host an Explore History session about the Iron Riders in Sheridan Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith and Feb. 21 in Dayton. The session will teach attendees about the Army’s experimental use of bicycles in the late 1800s.
“These soldiers biked from Fort Missoula all the way to St. Louis, and they passed through Sheridan County,” Brad Bauer, executive director of SCLT, said.
• Council voted unanimously to adopt the Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan. The plan lays out a general guideline should the city or county be faced with a crisis.