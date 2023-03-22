RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester is set to receive a new garbage truck.
The town’s current garbage truck requires a three-man crew and is outdated.
“(The current truck) is getting to the point where it’s getting worn out,” Mayor Peter Clark said.
The new truck will only require a one-man crew. Clark said this frees up the other two people for other tasks around the city and improves safety.
The truck from Kois Brothers Equipment is expected to cost approximately $414,720; town clerk-treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley told The Press that number should come down because there are unnecessary components included in the quote.
The truck is set to arrive late August or early September, though that schedule is subject to change. The town will not make payments on the truck for one year after receiving it.
“We would probably pay it in one or two payments to avoid any interest,” Brackeen-Kepley said.
Council approved the contract for purchase unanimously.
The Ranchester community room is set for renovation as it’s becoming more of an event room, per Clark.
“We’re really trying to polish it up and make it look better,” Clark said. “We’re getting weddings, funerals, proms, Christmas parties, Easter parties, church services.”
Clark said the room has been repainted, lights are being redone and the floor is being refinished. The floor renovation is set to cost $19,760; Council approved the renovation unanimously. Brackeen-Kepley told The Press other improvements to the room were completed by town employees.
- Sheridan County has supplied sand and sandbags around the county for runoff. Ranchester residents can fill bags behind town hall.
“I just ask everybody to use it for the sandbagging purposes that it’s there for, because we get it from the county,” Clark said. “Don’t use it for your cats’ litter box and kids’ sandbox.”
- Clark said the town is planning to spend about $10,000 on fireworks for its Fourth of July celebration; a similar total to last year. He also said he’s hoping to supplement some of the cost with sponsorships.