RANCHESTER — An ordinance approved on first reading by the Ranchester Town Council last week allows the town to issue microbrewery, satellite winery and winery permits for the first time.
According to the ordinance, a microbrewery is a commercial enterprise at a single location producing as many as 50,000 barrels of malt beverages per year. A microbrewery permit, if issued by the town, gives the permit holder authority to brew and dispense a malt beverage for on-premises and limited off-premises consumption.
Similarly, a winery permit provides authority to manufacture and dispense wine for on-premises and limited off-premises consumption, according to the ordinance. A satellite winery permit gives the permit holder authority to sell their manufactured wine at up to three satellite locations within Wyoming, separate from its licensed manufacturing site.
The revised ordinance gives locals alternative avenues to pursue permission to distribute liquor. Previously, licensees had to hold either a retail liquor license, a malt beverage permit, a catering license, a restaurant liquor license or a bar and grill liquor license in order to distribute liquor.
The process of applying for the new permits will be similar to applying for other liquor licenses, with applicants submitting a written application to the mayor and town council.
The ordinance was approved unanimously on first reading during the town council’s Nov. 17 meeting. It will have its second reading Dec. 1.
In other Ranchester Town Council news:
Earlier this month, the town council appropriated $68,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the purchase and installation of 22 new security cameras for the town.
The cameras will be provided and installed by CTA Technology LLC of Buffalo. The cameras provide real-time footage, according to Sheridan County Undersheriff Lt. Levi Dominguez, which provides local law enforcement with the best possible information about what is happening in town.
“It’s something that the sheriff’s office or dispatch can look into and see in real time what’s happening,” Dominguez said. “So if we’re responding from Sheridan or somewhere, we can receive updates as they happen.”
The need for security cameras in the town was first brought up during anAug. 17 town council meeting when resident Stephanie Tillman shared a story about how her daughter was given a pill by a stranger in the town’s park.
While her daughter survived the experience, Tillman said the use of security cameras could help law enforcement respond to cases like her daughter’s and also dissuade others from committing crimes in the first place.
During the Nov. 1 meeting when the purchase was approved, Dominguez spoke favorably of the decision.
“We are very much supportive of a camera system like this,” Dominguez said. “…We have 2,500 square miles to patrol as a sheriff’s office, and we can’t be everywhere. So this is just a great tool and another resource that can be used to not only solve some criminal activity in the area, but also deter that criminal activity.”