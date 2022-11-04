RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester mayoral race includes two candidates for the single seat to lead the town.
Incumbent Peter Clark and write-in and former mayor Allan Moore will face off on the ballot Tuesday. Both candidates responded to a questionnaire from The Sheridan Press.
Why are you running for Ranchester mayor?
Clark: I am running for my third term as mayor to keep the momentum going. Ranchester is a fast growing, dynamic community which needs careful planning, good communications and a fair, progressive administration to help it grow and thrive.
Moore: Partly because the people wrote me in, and we just need to get somebody out there that talks to the people and sees what they want to have done with the town. I’ve done that for the last 14 years. And all the people that roped me in are kind of upset with what’s going on, but you can only do what you can do with what you’ve got for the town itself. I would just like to get up and see what their opinion is of what’s going on and go from there.
What are your top priorities if you were to be elected as Ranchester mayor?
Clark: My top priorities have always been: Infrastructure, economic growth and quality of life. These three priorities go hand-in-hand. Without good infrastructure people can’t live in Ranchester, without economic growth people won’t come to Ranchester and without quality of life people won’t stay in Ranchester. I am always reviewing maintenance and capacity of the infrastructure. For example, the water main replacement on Main Street and the upgrades to the electronics at the water treatment plant. For economic development, I have protected the B1 zoning along U.S. Highway 14 for future business development. Finally, for quality of life, I have begun upgrading and enhancing the neighborhood parks and supported a path to Dayton, which are important parts of our community.
Moore: I haven’t had a lot of contact since I was last mayor, because I’ve been out of town a lot. I’d just like to find out what’s going on and what’s the priority on the list for the town and go from there, see what changes need to be done.
What needs changed in the town of Ranchester? What should stay the same?
Clark: The one change I have tried to make is to get away from the Old-Boy system of government where deals are made with a wink and a handshake. The town is still trying to rectify bad decisions made 50 years ago under the Old-Boy system. I hope to continue to remove favoritism through the establishment of policies and procedures that institutionalizes the management of the government of Ranchester and make the government less personality driven. Further, I don’t think things should stay the same. Growth and development are always works in progress. To stay the same leads to stagnation — the opposite of healthy growth.
Moore: We need to get some lighting on Main Street going through town. I’d like to see a new water source instead of just the river. The town puts a lot of money into it, keeping the water treated the way it needs to be so people can drink it. I’d like to see us drill a well or something to get into the aquifer so that it’s good water. That’s stuff I’d like to bring up in the future if I get in there.
I’d like to keep it so that people know we’re still a small town. It’s growing leaps and bounds. That’s the problem. Keep it the same right now, but that’s a tough one, because it’s hard to tell what the people want to do. Some people want natural gas and some don’t. I’m not going to hook up because I can’t afford to hook up. But some people want to do it, and that’s their prerogative to do so. But overall, the town is doing really well.
What are the biggest challenges facing the town currently and in the future?
Clark: The biggest challenges to Ranchester are rapid growth, being landlocked by large lot county subdivisions, and being hemmed in by the railroad on the north and Tongue River on the south. Ranchester is addressing these challenges by applying for a Level One Water Study, working with the county about the adjacent subdivisions, and initiating a traffic master plan. These long-term investments will help shape Ranchester’s growth and development for the next 20 years.
Moore: The biggest challenge I see is, we’ve got so much development going on that we’re going to have to really figure out a way to handle the sewage system. We’re here on this river bottom and you have to have a way of putting in pump stations or something, especially the way the town’s going to pump into the sewer lagoon. So, that’s something we’re going to have to look into if it keeps growing like it is. We’re going to have to either improve our water plan to keep up with [the influx of people], give more water flow because there’s going to be a lot more people. We have to have enough there for ample supply and still have enough to keep going.