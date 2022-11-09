Chamber Lunch_SD 002.jpg
From left, Clearmont Mayor Greg Rohrer, Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson and Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark sit down for lunch during “Today’s Topics and Tomorrow’s Outlook” forum at the Ramada Plaza hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Following lunch, the mayors and other elected officials discussed the housing challenges facing Sheridan County.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — In some races, one vote makes all the difference. 

That’s the case for the Ranchester mayoral race this year, as Peter Clark provisionally earned the nod to remain in his seat as mayor of the town of Ranchester by one vote over Allan Moore, 172 votes to 171. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

