RANCHESTER — In some races, one vote makes all the difference.
That’s the case for the Ranchester mayoral race this year, as Peter Clark provisionally earned the nod to remain in his seat as mayor of the town of Ranchester by one vote over Allan Moore, 172 votes to 171.
The close call results in an automatic recount during canvassing Friday.
“Yep, it’s still unofficial,” Clark said while discussing the results.
Wyoming State Statute 22-16-109 requires canvassing boards to “recount votes cast for any office in which the difference in number of votes cast for the winning candidate receiving the least number of votes and the number of votes cast for the losing candidate receiving the greatest number of votes is less than 1% of the number of votes cast for the winning candidate receiving the least number of votes cast for that office.”
The official call, along with every other race this election season, will be made following canvassing Friday, which usually begins first thing in the morning at the Sheridan County Courthouse.
The close call leaves the two candidates awaiting the recount to solidify Tuesday’s results.
“It just goes to show you that every vote does count,” Clark said, noting he was pleased with the voter turnout in a midterm election.
Clark said he’s been in this position before in 1998 when he won by two votes that required a recount for Ranchester Town Council. When he went to bed last night, he was still behind. Wednesday morning, he woke up to better news.
Allan Moore did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.
If voting remains the same, Clark will edge out Moore to retain his seat as mayor for his third term.
Dayton mayoral, council races
In fairly tight contests, Clifford Reed earned the votes to become the town of Dayton’s new mayor, while Robert Logan and Sandy Perkins earned the two positions for Dayton Town Council.
Perkins earned the most votes with 325, while Logan notched 261 and Kathy Siroky had 180 votes in her favor.
Reed, currently serving on Dayton City Council, earned the position over W. Keith Reichert 255 votes to 208.
“I’m feeling very good,” Reed said. “I’m very honored that the people in Dayton would place their trust in me.”
Reed noticed the fluctuation of votes from the primary to the general election, where he won the majority vote 212 to 203.
Reichert said he was disappointed in the voter turnout and thought he had more support, but the supporters he had were fantastic. Reichert said he made contact with every household in Dayton, save three in his opponent, his opponent’s in-laws and the current mayor.
“I chatted face to face with around 85% of them,” Reichert said, mentioning his biggest takeaway from the experience was talking to the citizens of Dayton.
“We have a lot of great people that have moved into our community that are not quite familiar with the ins and outs of Dayton, which is OK,” Reichert said. “I just hope that Cliff leads us in the right direction as he serves as mayor.”
Reed will be sworn in along with his two new council members in January 2023.
“I look forward to getting in in January and getting to work,” Reed said.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.