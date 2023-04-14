SHERIDAN — The town of Ranchester intends to apply for Transportation Alternative Program grant funding to construct the Tongue River pathway project.
A feasibility study, which can be found at trpathway.org, was the first phase of the project. The second phase included the design of the pathway, which would provide a safe walkway along U.S. Highway 14 between Dayton and Ranchester. The third phase will be construction of the pathway.
TAP grants are federal funds distributed by Wyoming Department of Transportation. Grant allocations are capped at $1 million per applying municipality; a 9.51% match is required, meaning the cost would be about $95,000 if awarded the full $1 million. Construction is expected to cost between $3.5-4.5 million and be completed in multiple phases.
Informational sessions were held at the Tongue River Valley Community Centers in Ranchester and Dayton last month. At the end of the session in Ranchester, roughly five people raised their hands in opposition to the pathway project. Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said the same occurred at the session in Dayton.
Dayton Mayor Clifford Reed said he has no intention of helping fund the pathway project.
“I campaigned very openly and honestly that I will not support this pathway with one dime of Dayton’s tax dollars,” he said.
Dayton town council failed to make a motion at a previous meeting and therefore did not vote on whether to help fund the project.
Clark said Ranchester has already budgeted $300,000 for the project and supports it, despite the lack of support from Dayton.
“The town of Ranchester is prepared to move forward with this project, no matter what,” Clark said.
Reed also said he doesn’t view the pathway as an avenue for economic development.
“For them to come in here and tell me that this is an economic benefit for these towns, I gotta tell you, that’s a load of crap,” he said.
Rick Parrish, a Dayton resident who is on the pathway committee, said WYDOT supports the project.
“In all the meetings and discussions with WYDOT, they’re really behind this project,” Parrish said.
Should Ranchester receive TAP grant funds, Parrish said it’s likely the town will continue to receive funding through the completion of the pathway project.
“More than likely, you’re going to get the money the next year because (WYDOT doesn’t) want a half-completed project,” he said.
The TAP grant statement of intent is due April 17. The statement of intent will provide WYDOT with general information about the pathway project. Applications will occur at a later date.