SHERIDAN — The town of Ranchester intends to apply for Transportation Alternative Program grant funding to construct the Tongue River pathway project.

A feasibility study, which can be found at trpathway.org, was the first phase of the project. The second phase included the design of the pathway, which would provide a safe walkway along U.S. Highway 14 between Dayton and Ranchester. The third phase will be construction of the pathway.

