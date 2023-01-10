RANCHESTER — Ranchester’s natural gas service secured its 100th customer in December after one month of operation. The project began in 2008 and after years of planning, building and setbacks due to supply chain issues, Ranchester residents and businesses have finally been able to request natural gas hookups.
“In 2013 we joined the Joint Powers Board between Ranchester, Dayton and School District 1 to apply for funding, grants and loans to actually build a pipeline and try to make it affordable for everybody,” said Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark. “Last month, we got over 100 customers. We planned last year at this time to have 100 customers but that didn’t work out because of supply chain issues.”
Clark was the first customer of the natural gas service and said the switch from propane to natural gas has helped him save money heating his home, among other benefits.
“I haven’t run out of gas. In the past I’ve run out of propane at least a couple times, which is not a good situation to be in,” Clark said.
The 100th customer to switch to the natural gas service was Ranchester Town Marshall Spencer Kukuchka. Kukuchka said a multitude of factors motivated him to invest in natural gas for his home.
“My heating source in my home was coal and with natural gas it’s a lot cleaner, it’s a lot safer and more convenient,” Kukuchka said. “Cost-wise I don’t notice a huge difference because even though coal was cheaper, the time that it takes to go get that coal and to shovel it in and to clean ashes and stuff, if you put a value to that time, there’s a trade off of having that all back where now I can just go click on the thermostat and I have heat.”
Kukuchka said he was pleasantly surprised by the way his newly installed natural gas hookup has been able to keep up with the heat output of his old coal furnace.
“It’s very comparable to my coal furnace. It was one thing that I was told early on that there’s nothing as hot as coal but the natural gas furnace that I installed does a great job. It’s a very high efficiency, brand new furnace,” Kukuchka said.
Clark elaborated on the wider benefits of the availability of natural gas to the town of Ranchester.
“Long term, it’s a good economic development thing. We’re getting so many people that have moved here from other parts of the country who are used to having natural gas,” Clark said. “I think the one that really benefits from it is the school district. They save a lot of money because they were on propane and I think the high school is still on coal, but they’re planning on converting to natural gas sometime this year.”
Kukuchka said other heating avenues such as propane have setbacks that can be remedied through making the switch to natural gas.
“Even with propane, people have to watch that level and know when to fill up. A lot of people try to fill up when it’s a little bit cheaper or they’re on contracts and then the problem becomes how do people get to your propane tank? Is it easily accessible?” Kukuchka said. “It’s a big expense when somebody fills a propane tank. It’s not like your car where you can take it to the gas station and be like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to take a quarter of a tank until I get paid again.’ You’re going to call a propane company and you’re going to want them to fill up that propane tank… Those are big bills.
“For me, I get a monthly bill and I can say, ‘OK, well, I know how cold it was last month and how warm I kept my house. If I want to save money, I can run my house a little bit cooler.’ You can make those adjustments and it doesn’t have such a tough financial impact on people,” Kukuchka continued.
Kukuchka noted the process of converting a home to natural gas is not immediate and those interested in getting a natural gas hookup in their home should plan ahead.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand that it takes so long and it’s not a product of the Joint Powers Board. They’re at the mercy of MDU doing those installs and if you don’t get on a waiting list, you don’t get signed up right away, you could end up being the 50th person on that list and it may take a while for them to get to you,” Kukuchka said. “It’s not like I call this week and next week they show up and run my line and then my plumber shows up the week after. Everybody’s kind of behind and then supply chain issues with furnaces, piping and those things can really hold up switching over to [natural gas].”
Though the introduction of natural gas services in Ranchester has only just begun, Clark said the addition of this new heat source is an important asset for the town to have implemented.
“It could save as much as $600,000 in energy costs in the Tongue River Valley and that includes Ranchester and Dayton and the school district. In the long run, it’s an important part of our continued growth out here. It makes [Ranchester] more attractive to businesses and individuals,” Clark said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.