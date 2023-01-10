100th Natural Gas Connection_SK 001.jpg
Spencer Kukuchka stands next to his newly installed natural gas meter Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Kukuchka's household is Ranchester's 100th customer to receive a natural gas connection.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — Ranchester’s natural gas service secured its 100th customer in December after one month of operation. The project began in 2008 and after years of planning, building and setbacks due to supply chain issues, Ranchester residents and businesses have finally been able to request natural gas hookups.

“In 2013 we joined the Joint Powers Board between Ranchester, Dayton and School District 1 to apply for funding, grants and loans to actually build a pipeline and try to make it affordable for everybody,” said Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark. “Last month, we got over 100 customers. We planned last year at this time to have 100 customers but that didn’t work out because of supply chain issues.”

