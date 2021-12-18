SHERIDAN — A potential redistricting plan that would have moved the entire town of Ranchester out of the Sheridan/Johnson County voting region is not moving forward.
On Dec. 14, the plan was presented to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee as one of several potential ways to address one of the state’s problem areas: the Big Horn Basin.
Due to a major population decrease in its 2020 census, the boundaries of Region 8 —comprising Park, Washakie, Hot Springs and Big Horn counties — would need to expand and absorb roughly 900 residents from other counties in order to keep its current representation and meet current deviation standards, according to Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper.
According to statewide redistricting principles, the goal is to ensure the state is following the “one person, one vote” idea, with the population of election districts substantially equal. According to the Legislative Service Office, the ideal population for each of the state’s 60 single-member House districts is 9,614 people, with the deviation falling 5% above or below that number.
Without absorbing populations from areas outside of the four-county region, all six of the House districts in the basin are 6% below the 9,614 number and outside the recommended deviation, according to a map prepared by the Legislative Service Office.
Hans Odde, first deputy county clerk in Park County, presented the committee with three possible ways to get the region within deviation. Each involved absorbing populations from outside the basin, including residents of Sheridan County, Natrona County and Fremont County.
The Sheridan County plan involved moving the town of Ranchester, but not the nearby town of Dayton, out of House District 51, represented by Rep Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and into House District 26, represented by Rep Jamie Flitner, R-Greybull. House District 26 currently encompasses portions of Big Horn and Park counties.
The plan would have moved approximately 1,740 Sheridan County residents into the new House district, according to Michael Swank with the Legislative Service Office. That influx of residents, along with boundary changes for the other House districts in the region, would have brought all six House districts well into deviation, according to Swank.
Another plan involved moving almost half of the geographical area of Natrona County —up to the Mills city limits —into the basin. A third option would involve absorbing a portion of the Missouri Valley — and the Wind River Reservation — from Fremont County.
In the end, the committee chose to reject all three of Odde’s proposed solutions to the deviation problem. They had the same concerns with each plan: absorbing residents from other counties into the basin could negatively impact those residents’ abilities to interact with a legislator who lives in a completely different county.
In the end, the legislators chose to proceed with the original out-of-deviation plan for the basin.
Doing this puts the state in a potentially dangerous spot. During the Corporations Committee meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, legislators expressed concern about possible litigation if the basin was allowed to deviate by 6% from the ideal population. Legislative Service Office staff attorney Josh Anderson said lawsuits are typically brought by individual voters who feel disenfranchised due to being out of deviation.
However, while the basin plan doesn’t meet the deviation standards, it is preferable to changes that could disenfranchise voters, according to Rep Mike Yin, D-Jackson Hole. And Yin said he is confident that explanation would hold up in court if legal challenges arose.
“Of all the regions…I think the basin has (a justification for going below deviation),” Yin said. “…If you try to go into Fremont, you’re pushing into the reservation and that puts more things at risk than being under deviation, in my opinion. So I would personally be satisfied with the Region 8 submission as it is.”
With the rejection of Odde’s plan, the boundaries of Sheridan County’s House districts will remain identical to those approved by the Corporations Committee earlier this month.
Those plans involve moving the Banner area from House District 30, represented by Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, into House District 40, represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo. House District 40 was roughly 300 people below the deviation and needed to absorb constituents from other districts, Crago said.
The advantage of this plan, according to Crago, is Banner is able to keep its same Senator, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, who represents House Districts 30 and 40. If they had moved forward with a different proposed plan — moving Story from House District 51 into House District 40 — those residents would not have been able to keep their current representation.
While the Banner plan was favored by the majority of Sheridan County legislators, Jennings told The Sheridan Press in a Dec. 7 e-mail he was concerned about the boundaries as proposed.
“I met several times with the local legislators and disagreed very strongly with taking Banner out of my district, “Jennings wrote. “…This idea that we would propose this change just so these areas can keep their same Senator —Well, what about keeping their same Representative?”
After every 10-year U.S. Census count, state governments take on the task of redistricting, or redrawing the maps that determine who will represent a given area. Proposed redistricting legislation will be considered during the Legislature’s 2022 budget session.
The Corporations Committee will resume their redistricting conversations on Dec. 28 in Cheyenne. All committee meetings can be streamed live on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube page.