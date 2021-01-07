RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Town Council had the first reading of an ordinance that would grant a franchise to Visionary Communications Inc. during its Jan. 5 meeting.
The franchise would allow the broadband company to operate and maintain a telecommunications system in the town, and comes after the Wyoming Business Council awarded Visionary $1.1 million to construct a fiber system in Ranchester and Dayton in the summer of 2020.
Visionary will have the ability to construct, maintain and operate its cables, poles, wires and other equipment within the town’s rights-of-way. The company will provide telecommunication services within the legal boundaries of the town and any areas annexed into the legal boundaries. The franchise is non-exclusive, which means other companies can serve the community as well.
The franchise would be in effect for 10 years with an option for an additional 10-year renewal, according to the Ordinance 286. Visionary will pay the town 3% of its gross revenue. The town will also be insured through the company’s liability insurance policy and be protected against liability for loss, personal injury and property damage related to the company’s operations.
Visionary’s expansion in the Ranchester community hasn’t come without controversy. Robert Jacobson, whose business Tongue River Communications also serves broadband needs in the valley, alleged in a Nov. 2 letter on ACA Connects that “the process by which Visionary obtained funding (from the business council) was a blackbox and an inside deal” with a lack of transparency and no notice to affected parties.
Jacobson said the funding gave Visionary an unfair advantage that could put other local companies like his own out of business.
“Armed with more than $1 million in free money, Visionary could put Tongue River Communications on the brink of ruin in no time at all,” Jacobson wrote.
The ordinance will have two more readings before final approval, Mayor Peter Clark said.
In other Ranchester Town Council news:
The town council is collecting public comment on the proposed Wolf Creek Road reconstruction project.
The proposed project would realign Wolf Creek Road from the Tongue River Bridge to Gillette Street. This realignment would allow the addition of a 6-foot wide concrete pathway. A low-water crossing is also proposed to direct flood flows away from the retaining wall on the Tongue River side of the road. Additional culverts are proposed to divert small amounts of precipitation under the road.
Community members are encouraged to weigh in on what improvements and features should be included in the project while also addressing concerns. Public comments can be submitted at ranchesterwyoming.com/engineer/page/wolf-creek-road-project-0.
The council granted liquor license renewals to three local establishments including the Silver Spur Bar and Lounge, the Buckhorn Travel Plaza and the Wyoming Buckshot Saloon.
All renewals will be in effect from March 7, 2021 through March 6, 2022.
Mayor Peter Clark will continue serving on the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board for the next year. Clark, who currently serves as the chairman of the joint powers board, will be joined by town council member Randy Sundquist, who will take over for outgoing town council member Samantha Nixon.
The joint powers board, composed of representatives of the Ranchester and Dayton town governments, is currently overseeing the construction of a natural gas pipeline to the Tongue River Valley.