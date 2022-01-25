RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester is looking to hire a new, part-time police officer — and restart the municipality’s police force — to alleviate the investigatory burden on the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. So long as Ranchester’s new officer is properly trained, the new department should have relatively limited effect on prosecutions in Sheridan County, Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said.
Rebuilding a municipal police force — a task Ranchester has undertaken periodically for the past 20 years — is another of Ranchester’s recent public safety and security policies, including the town’s decision to install security cameras in November 2021, said Mayor Peter Clark.
The town’s call for applications indicates Ranchester is looking to hire one part-time officer with at least 15 years experience as a peace officer, a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in criminal justice and familiarity with the area, among other requirements. So far, the town has received at least two applications for the position, Clark said.
The new officer would ease the burden of investigating calls in Ranchester on the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and town staff and enforce city ordinances, Clark said.
According to data collected by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, Ranchester’s population increased by an estimated 20% between 2010 and 2019. Despite this growing population, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said Ranchester and Dayton are among three towns of more than 400 residents without a municipal police force or a contract for policing with another agency. Clark estimated Ranchester is responsible for about 10% of all calls for service to SCSO. As a result, Thompson explained the Tongue River Valley consumes valuable county law enforcement labor and funding.
Because of the city’s growth and clear demand for services, Thompson said he approached the towns of Dayton and Ranchester in fall of 2021 to demonstrate the need for additional law enforcement.
Clark agreed the time had come for Ranchester to shoulder some law enforcement responsibility in the community by reinstating its police force, which Clark said the town has engaged off and on for the past 20 years.
“It’s just a matter of looking at our growth and our responsibility to maintain public safety,” Clark said.
Another benefit of the new police officer, Clark explained, is Ranchester police will investigate violations of city ordinances, including the city’s junk vehicle ordinance, noise ordinances and Ranchester’s unique laser pointer ordinance.
Without a contract with Ranchester to enforce city ordinances, SCSO deputies cannot enforce them, Thompson said. SCSO deputies can only enforce state laws.
As a result, Clark said investigations of junk cars, barking dogs and other nuisances are left to town employees without the bandwidth or training to properly investigate. A police officer would allow Ranchester to more effectively investigate and cite violations of city ordinances.
Clark said he also hopes the new officer would be able to provide services as a community resource officer at Tongue River schools.
Bennett said Ranchester’s new police force will likely have a limited impact on prosecutions in the county. Because the new officer would largely be enforcing city ordinances — which are tried in municipal courts, rather than district or circuit courts, in Wyoming and do not carry any jail time — the Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney’s office would not be involved in the case, Bennett said.
Clark said Ranchester constructs a municipal court to manage cases when necessary. The town hires a judge, contacts their attorney and invites defendants to bring an attorney. For the most part, however, citizens work out disputes on their own, Clark said; Ranchester’s last municipal court session was two years ago.
If a crime is detected by Ranchester’s new police officer that warrants jail time and charges brought in circuit or district court, the case would be forwarded to the County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office regardless of the arresting agency, Bennett explained.
From the prosecutor’s standpoint, however, Bennett said it is important any new officer in Ranchester be adequately trained to build a case. Bennett said past Ranchester officers did not seem to have the same skill level as SCSO deputies or other local law enforcement officers, making cases from the department much more difficult to prosecute.
“We are hoping and anticipate that any new officers will have all of the adequate training necessary to provide a solid case for prosecution in any court,” Bennett said.