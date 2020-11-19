RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council is attempting to clear up a right-of-way agreement with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway that dates back to the 1890s.
“I don’t want someone else to inherit this problem in 30 or 40 years,” Mayor Peter Clark said during a Ranchester Town Council meeting Nov. 17. “I would suggest we move forward and see where we go with it.”
The problem with the current agreement is that the railroad’s right-of-way currently encroaches on the residential properties that line Railway Street between Carl Street and Weare Street. While the town has an easement to Railway Street, the homes along the street are not covered in the easement. In addition, the town does not have the ability to provide utilities to the homes in the right-of-way. According to the Sheridan County Map Server, there are 15 parcels located inside the right-of-way.
“This has been a legacy issue that has transpired over time,” Ranchester Town Council member Jeffrey Barron said. “Neither side has cried foul, but it’s problematic for those that live in that area because their property is encumbered by the right of way — probably some without their knowledge.”
Clark said that the town is hoping to install several utilities within the right-of-way space including natural gas and high-speed internet fiber.
“As it is, those homes will not be allowed to have gas service without an expensive right-of-way agreement process through BNSF,” Barron said. It’s not a ‘no’ necessarily, but it’s a very expensive ‘yes.’… I think it’s difficult to let those landowners in that platted subdivision live in a place that is encumbered so much by the Burlington Northern right-of-way.”
Barron said that he has been in discussion with the JLL Group — BNSF’s land acquisition group — about clearing up the right-of-way agreement, and they seemed interested, if wary, in working with the town.
“At least they’re willing to entertain the possibility,” Barron said. “What they’re worried about is that this is not a problem germane to Ranchester. It is a problem among the many miles of track owned by BNSF, and they’re worried about setting a precedent that, if we get our way here, the floodgates open and every other town asks for the same thing. So when we discuss this with BNSF, we’ll have to couch it as this is us dealing with BNSF, not trying to set a legacy.”
Barron said there would be some cost to the town for acquiring the right of way from BNSF although no price has been decided at this time. The town council gave Barron permission to continue negotiations with BNSF.