RANCHESTER — From the discharge of firearms to indecent exposure, Ranchester is reevaluating some of its longstanding town codes.

“This is just something we do periodically as we run across something that stands out,” Mayor Peter Clark said. “Some of our ordinances go back to 1911, and a lot of them aren’t applicable anymore or are too vague or unclear to be enforced. So we do it out of necessity and clarification.”

