RANCHESTER — From the discharge of firearms to indecent exposure, Ranchester is reevaluating some of its longstanding town codes.
“This is just something we do periodically as we run across something that stands out,” Mayor Peter Clark said. “Some of our ordinances go back to 1911, and a lot of them aren’t applicable anymore or are too vague or unclear to be enforced. So we do it out of necessity and clarification.”
During the Ranchester Town Council’s Aug. 16 meeting, five ordinances were approved on first reading, with one ordinance adding a new section to town code and the other four revising existing code.The ordinances have two more readings in September before receiving final approval.
The first ordinance, Ordinance 290, adds a section on water restrictions to the town’s municipal code. Clark said he only remembers one time when the town has had to restrict and conserve water, but the new ordinance explains how the town would handle such a situation if it arose.
“We just wanted something on the books just in case,” Clark said.
According to the ordinance, the town council has the power to enforce water restrictions as needed in cases of emergency, such as the break of a water tank. If water restrictions are put in place, even-numbered properties will only be able to use water for irrigation on even-numbered days, while odd-numbered properties will only be able to use water for irrigation on odd-numbered days. It will be unlawful for any property owner to waste water and allow substantial amounts to drain onto the sidewalks or streets.
The new ordinance also puts into code a water restriction that has been observed for a while, but never put into writing, Clark said: the homeowners living in the Stoneridge Meadows Phase I, II, and III subdivisions are prohibited from using the town’s potable water for irrigation purposes.
“They are required to use the irrigation water available to them on the land,” Clark said. “But there was no way of enforcing that until we put it in the ordinance.”
The next ordinance — Ordinance 291 — repeals some existing code regarding burning within the town limits. Relevant portions of that code, which dates back to 1913, have been included in a newly revised section of code.
“The one from 1913 included references to blacksmiths and stuff, which isn’t really relevant anymore,” Clark said. “So we combined the two pieces of code to make them more relevant to today, and a little bit clearer.”
Ordinance 292 revises the town’s indecent exposure code. The revisions remove all gendered language from the previous code, clarifying the code applies equally to both men and women, Clark said.
“It was gender-specific on some of that stuff, which is kind of an antiquated way at looking at indecent exposure, and probably not that enforceable,” Clark said. “So we tried to make it more inclusive in a way.”
Ordinance 293 revises town code regarding speed limits, Clark said. The ordinance adds a 15 mile-per-hour speed limit in all alleys and parks, and removes a 70-mile-per-hour speed limit on all four-lane highways, which the town has never implemented, Clark said.
The ordinance also clarifies that the Wyoming Department of Transportation, not the town, sets all speed limits on U.S. Highway 14.
Lastly, Ordinance 294 adjusts the town’s policy regarding discharge of firearms. The previous code restricted the discharge of “any firearm, gun, weapon or device within the Town of Ranchester,” which has proven limiting for the town, Clark said.
“We had a gentleman who wanted to start an indoor archery range in town, and the way our code is worded right now, that would not be permitted,” Clark said. “If we wanted to shoot off a gun in a parade or a wild west gun show, that would not be permitted. You can’t even do a 21-gun salute at a funeral. There are no exceptions currently.”
The new ordinance adds those exceptions, Clark said. According to the ordinance, “special occasions for which permission may be granted shall include, but not (be) limited to, parades, festivals, demonstrations, exhibits, mock gunfighter performances, wild west shows and rodeos.”
Shooting ranges will also be permissible within the town limits once the ordinance passes third reading, Clark said.
Councilors will review all ordinances on third and final reading during the Sept. 20 meeting, Clark said, and could receive further amendments and changes before that reading.