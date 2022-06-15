SHERIDAN — Ranchester resident Stephanie Tillman and her family are raising awareness about a set of little-known disorders: Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections, or PANDAS, and Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, or PANS. Tillman is working to establish her own nonprofit, the 200th Candle, to spread awareness of PANS and PANDAS and provide resources for families impacted by the disorders throughout the Mountain West.
For Stephanie Tillman, this work is very personal. Her daughter Alexandria Prichard — Lexi to her friends and family — was diagnosed with PANS after years of pain, confusion and uncertainty surrounding the illness.
For the most part, Lexi Prichard was an ordinary and intelligent child, Stephanie Tillman said. She liked horses, singing and mythology. She was grade levels ahead in math and reading, a self-described bookworm. She could speak fluent Spanish and Mandarin, on top of her native English. She was the perfect child, Prichard’s father Michael Tillman said.
In January 2018, Prichard became sick. After a trip to the doctor in their home state of Georgia, Tillman said, the girl was diagnosed with strep throat and the flu. But her recovery took much longer than expected.
“Then things just got worse,” Prichard said. “I didn’t feel like myself anymore.”
Prichard said she became fearful and angry. She obsessed over food, losing almost 30 pounds in four months. She lost interest in the things she once enjoyed: she no longer delighted in reading, her math skills deteriorated, her handwriting grew as sloppy as a kindergartener’s. At times, she was violent.
In response, the Tillmans shepherded Prichard from pediatrician, psychiatrist and other doctor’s appointments. The doctors prescribed, altered dosages and represcribed psychiatric medications to offer the girl a normal life, but, Prichard said, none of it seemed to work.
Meanwhile, Prichard’s behavior resulted in institutional involvement. Police and judges became involved; the girl, then 11 years old, was involuntarily detained on psychiatric holds and in jail. Prichard soon became a “child in need of supervision,” according to juvenile service agents. The Tillmans eventually had to sign custody of their daughter over to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services for treatment at a group home.
The Tillmans’ search for care did not end there. Eventually, the family moved 2,000 miles from their home in Georgia to Wyoming so Prichard could seek care at residential treatment facilities in the Mountain West. Prichard’s care was transferred to residential care at Saint Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington.
Stephanie and Michael Tillman said they agonized throughout this process. As they watched Prichard suffer each day, their attention turned away from their other two children, one of whom is also disabled. They despaired, Stephanie Tillman said, wondering if Prichard really was the “bad kid” she was being labeled.
“There were times when it really felt like our entire household and our entire lives were being shattered,” Michael Tillman said.
Stephanie Tillman first learned of PANS and PANDAS from a TikTok post, a video of another mother describing the acute psychiatric symptoms her son suffered from after a bout of strep throat. After conducting her own research, Stephanie Tillman started recognizing familiar symptoms associated with the disorders: the changes in temper, the preoccupation with food, the deterioration of Prichard’s handwriting.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, PANS and PANDAS involve the acute onset of obsessive compulsive disorder, tic disorder or both after a streptococcal infections (in the case of PANDAS) or other infections (in the case of PANS) in children ages 3 to puberty.
NIMH research shows strep bacteria can engage in a technique called molecular mimicry, in which the bacteria lines its cell wall with molecules identical to molecules found in the body, effectively hiding from the body’s immune system. Once the bacteria are located, the immune system targets both the strep bacteria and the human host tissue, such as a child’s heart, joints or skin. In some cases, antibodies attack brain tissue in addition to unwelcome bacteria, resulting in the neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with PANDAS.
Children with the disorders often become irritable, experience anxiety attacks or neurological abnormalities, such as changes in motor skills, food restriction and physical hyperactivity, according to the PANDAS Network, one of the primary organizations working to raise awareness of PANDAS among families, physicians and other stakeholders. Diagnosis with the disorders is a clinical diagnosis, NIMH information indicates, meaning lab tests alone cannot diagnose the disorders.
A Colorado specialist in immune-related diseases diagnosed Prichard with PANS.
With a round of antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and dietary supplements, Prichard started to improve. PANS didn’t go away — Prichard said she still becomes sick easily and experiences other manifestations of the disorder — but she and her family developed skills to cope with it.
Last year, she enrolled — and thrived — at Tongue River Middle School despite concerns she would not be able to function in a normal classroom, Stephanie Tillman said. With the help of dedicated teachers, Prichard said her handwriting improved, and she rebuilt her love of reading.
“I still have flare ups,” Prichard said, “but my life is so much better now. My family isn’t afraid of me anymore. I never wanted them to be.”
After her experiences finding care and a diagnosis for Prichard, Stephanie Tillman said she was inspired to found her own nonprofit to assist other families experiencing PANS and PANDAS.
Terri Markham, executive director of local human trafficking prevention and awareness organization Uprising, said she assisted with the process, offering Stephanie Tillman a nonprofit to-do list and helping her connect with Sheridan’s abundant nonprofit community.
“She’s already moving and shaking…I think she’ll do good things,” Markham said.
The new organization — called the 200th Candle because, according to the PANDAS Network, one in 200 children is affected by PANDAS — is now incorporated with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office and awaiting official nonprofit status from the Internal Revenue Service. No other organization based in Wyoming offers this kind of support to families facing the disorders, Tillman said.
The 200th Candle’s mission will be threefold, Stephanie Tillman said.
First, the organization will provide education surrounding PANS and PANDAS to community members and educators, increasing awareness of the issue for families. Stephanie Tillman is already planning events to fulfill this mission, including an Aug. 5 educational seminar about PANS and PANDAS with toolkits for educators, school resource officers, social workers and members of the public. Targeting folks who work with children is particularly important, Stephanie Tillman said, because they may be able to recognize some of the possible signs of PANS and PANDAS, like changes in handwriting or academic performance.
Second, Stephanie Tillman hopes the 200th Candle will be a resource for families navigating the PANS and PANDAS process. Between seeking out a proper diagnosis to paying for treatments, Stephanie Tillman said she knows having a child with PANS or PANDAS can be a difficult, isolating and expensive experience. She said the 200th Candle will offer support as well as emergency funds to families with children struggling with PANS and PANDAS, to ensure they receive the care they need.
Third, the 200th Candle will advocate for children and families affected by PANS and PANDAS before elected officials. Stephanie Tillman has also started on this aspect of the organization’s mission: She’s requested official proclamations from the Sheridan County commissioners and town councils of Dayton and Ranchester dedicating Oct. 9 as PANS and PANDAS Awareness Day.
Her next step is the governor’s office. Other states, including Arizona and Wisconsin, have formally recognized PANS and PANDAS Awareness Day through legislation or gubernatorial proclamation.
Should the proclamations be recognized by local or state governments, Stephanie Tillman said she plans to celebrate PANS and PANDAS Awareness Day this October with a community fair with other youth- and family-serving nonprofits in Sheridan County.
In addition to proclamations of awareness, Stephanie Tillman said she hopes to advocate for legislation explicitly requiring insurance cover PANS, PANDAS and the treatments necessary to treat cases of the disorders. Several states, such as Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Illinois, now incorporate the requirement into insurance codes. The Illinois state code, for instance, now indicates accident and health insurance providers “shall provide coverage for treatment” of PANS and PANDAS.
When she’s finished in Wyoming, Stephanie Tillman said she intends to continue the fight in Montana.
Although the Tillmans agreed the challenges they faced in finding care for Prichard have had a lasting impact on their daughter and the family, Stephanie Tillman said she sees the 200th Candle as an opportunity to ensure other families are aware of PANS and PANDAS and can access support if necessary.
“My child didn’t deserve that, and there are so many others like her…” Stephanie Tillman said. “If it can happen to my child, it can happen to anyone’s [child].”