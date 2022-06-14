RANCHESTER — Ranchester residents are organizing a new farmers market Saturday mornings at the Ranchester Mercantile starting June 18. Organizers and vendors said the Saturday market would provide an opportunity for weekend sales and a social gathering for Tongue River Valley residents.
The new market — organized by Amber Cerwick, co-owner of laser engraving company Bomber Mountain Creations — will offer traditional farmers market fare, including farm-fresh eggs, beef, chicken and pork, as well as handcrafted soaps, sewed wares and more.
The market is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon once a month throughout the summer, Cerwick said, June 18, July 2 and Aug. 6.
In contrast to Ranchester’s traditional Wednesday afternoon market — held at the Ranchester Mercantile from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, starting in mid-July — the new market is not organized by the town, said Ranchester Assistant Clerk Marlene Madden. It’s a private market, Madden said, also taking place in the mercantile space.
Cerwick’s day job in Sheridan made it tricky for her to attend or sell on behalf of Bomber Mountain Creations at the Wednesday evening market.
The vendor said she hopes the new market will offer an additional opportunity for Tongue River Valley residents, some of whom may not be able to make it to the Wednesday market, to purchase fresh food and other merchandise on the weekend.
Cerwick said she also hopes the new market will be a community event for Tongue River Valley residents, offering a chance to socialize and shop for local products in a place close to home.
“With gas prices, not everybody is going to go to town just to go to certain events,” Cerwick said.
The market is still accepting new vendors, Cerwick said, and there is no cost to set up a booth because the mercantile rental was free.
For Parkman pig farmers Nickole and Jeff Young, the Saturday farmers market in Ranchester offers another close-to-home opportunity to sell pork chops, bacon and other products from Young’s Family Farm.
The Youngs started pig farming on a whim five years ago, when raising two hogs as a hobby resulted in more meat than the family could eat and friends kept requesting more cuts of pork from the couple, Jeff Young said. Since then, the Young’s pig operation has expanded to include more than 100 hogs, with the family’s pork available at several locations around Sheridan County.
“Our passion is deep and our drive is even bigger…We don’t see an end in sight,” Jeff Young said.
The addition of the Saturday market in Ranchester was a welcome surprise, Nickole Young said; staying so close to the family’s farm in Parkman will be convenient and ensure the products remain frozen and fresh well beyond market hours. Meanwhile, the Young’s farm will be able to capitalize on Ranchester and Dayton residents as well as tourists headed to the Bighorn Mountains.
The fact that market organizers did not charge vendors also helped. Nickole Young explained farmers markets are like yard sales in one important way: There are no guaranteed sales. Removing costs to participate in the market allows vendors to keep any revenue from sales.
Finally, the new market, like all farmers markets, will give the pig farmers an opportunity to engage with and better understand the community, the Youngs said. For Jeff Young, each market is an opportunity to educate the public about pig farming, and each market offers different interactions with the public, whether they involve a skeptic of non-grocery-store meats or a kind word from a satisfied customer.
Jeff and Nickole Young agreed interacting with regulars and offering new people the chance to try their pork products gives their family motivation to manage the challenges of owning a pig farm, from the mud to mucking out pig pens to long working hours.
“To see people enjoy your product, you’re like, ‘OK, it’s not that bad,’” Nickole Young said.