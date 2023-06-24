RANCHESTER — For the second summer in a row, a Fourth of July celebration in Ranchester will likely be the only official fireworks show in the county.
The town’s celebration in Connor Battlefield State Park will include a “wife carrying” competition, food trucks, a beer garden and live music. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and events start at 3 p.m. Live music from Cruisin’ will be from 4-6 p.m., followed by Two Tracks from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A fireworks display will follow at dusk behind Tongue River Middle School.
“Every little town has to have a celebration, and we just happened to pick the Fourth of July for ours,” Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said.
For many years, Sheridan County resident Bruce Burns would host a fireworks show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, but last summer, that show moved to the Devils Tower KOA. This year, he said he plans to travel to the state’s eastern border again, and the KOA will plan the annual Fourth of July celebration with karaoke, a barbecue and the “largest fireworks display in the region at dusk.”
“That meant that last year, for the first time, we were the only place in the county for a fireworks celebration,” Clark said. “So we’re trying to expand, as we’ve always been a bit of an alternative to the equestrian center.”
Attendance depends on several factors — weather, Clark said, and also when the holiday falls on a weekday sandwiched between work days, the town often sees even higher attendance.
“We had quite a few people last year, a lot more than we’ve ever had, obviously,” Clark said. “But it is hard to tell how many, because people drift in and out, and some just come up for the fireworks in the evening.”
The fireworks will be at dusk at the middle school, Clark said.
“Last year, we moved the show to the middle school because there is more of a viewing area. We used to have it on the east end of town, and it was getting really congested,” he explained. “The school district allowed us to do the show over there, where they have a large, well-sprinkled lawn. More people can sit in their cars and actually, you can see it from the interstate.”
The town will have firefighters on hand, and although the fire danger varies quite a bit from year to year, Clark said the town of Ranchester discourages people from using personal fireworks in town.
In 2022, a much drier year, the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners limited fireworks use to certain daytime hours in early July, except for permitted supervised public displays. Fireworks, according to assistant County Fire Warden Fritz Bates, are not permitted on county land and easements, or on public roads and highways.
“Restrictions depend on fuel, and moisture conditions,” Bates said. “Unless a burn ban goes into effect, county restrictions are (as posted online) but a ban will change those restrictions at that time.”
For the most updated information, Bates said to follow the county’s website and be sure to note any fire bans in place before using any fireworks in Sheridan County.