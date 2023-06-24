RANCHESTER — For the second summer in a row, a Fourth of July celebration in Ranchester will likely be the only official fireworks show in the county.

The town’s celebration in Connor Battlefield State Park will include a “wife carrying” competition, food trucks, a beer garden and live music. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and events start at 3 p.m. Live music from Cruisin’ will be from 4-6 p.m., followed by Two Tracks from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A fireworks display will follow at dusk behind Tongue River Middle School.

