RANCHESTER — On Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m., the Ranchester Town Council and Mayor Peter Clark will proclaim September as Hunger Action Month to bring attention to food insecurity in the community.
The Community Cupboard is a partner agency of the Food Bank of Wyoming and will be there to accept the proclamation. The Community Cupboard has assisted 198 residents of Tongue River with food in the last year. The Community Cupboard is located at the Ranchester Community Church, 1000 U.S. Highway 14. The hours are Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. with new hours of Monday from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30-11 a.m. coming in October.
Clothing is given out to everyone in the community and food to those in need. School supply and clothing scholarships are now available thanks to a donation from the Kibbee Foundation. Donations of food, clothing, volunteers and monetary gifts are greatly appreciated.
Contact Karen Walters at 307-763-6879 to donate, volunteer or if you have a need.