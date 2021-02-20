RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council tabled a vote on a town code variance on Feb. 16 to consult with legal counsel.
The zoning variance request came from James and Brook Johnson, who asked for permission to house two pigs for a 4-H project at their residence on Railway St. The animals would be kept on the 2.96-acre property from April through August. Currently, Ranchester Town Code does not list swine as one of the allowable animals in a residential zone.
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark, who lives next door to the Johnsons, applauded them for going through the proper channels in making the variance request. However, he was concerned others may be inspired to break code without requesting a variance.
“I’m concerned about the optics of it,” Clark said. “It’s costly for us…when people look at (what you’re doing) and say ‘Well, they can do it’ without going through the research before deciding whether they can do it.”
Clark further expressed concern about whether the town had the legal authority to grant the variance to the Johnsons. He wondered whether the town should allow spot zoning in which the use of one parcel of land differs from the surrounding parcels.
Town Councilor Jeffrey Barron said that, while he was not opposed to the temporary variance for the Johnsons, he agreed the town council should consult with legal counsel before granting the variance.
“If the requester is OK with waiting until the next meeting so we can at least verify that we aren’t spot zoning and doing something that’s outside of our power to grant, that would make me feel more comfortable,” Barron said.
The variance request will be reconsidered during council’s March 5 meeting.
In other Ranchester Town Council news:
Councilors approved changes to its animal procedures and fees ordinance on third and final reading Tuesday.
The changes move all animal-related fees previously outlined in the ordinance to a separate rates and fees resolution. Other changes include removing a clause that allows impounded animals to be given away, sold or disposed of in the most humane manner available within three days if not claimed.
Dog licenses will now expire a year from the date of registration rather than on June 30. Town employees will no longer be required to keep a registry of all licensed dogs in the town.